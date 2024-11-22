FIA steward makes BOXING match plea in Verstappen dispute comments

FIA steward Johnny Herbert has delivered a boxing match plea in a discussion regarding his dispute with Jos Verstappen.

The Dutchman delivered a brutal assessment of Herbert’s role as a steward as well as a pundit, following a series of penalties given to his son Max Verstappen at the Mexican Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in Las Vegas GP NIGHTMARE as FIA announce major penalty

READ MORE: Major Red Bull ERROR to blame for Las Vegas Grand Prix disaster

Verstappen Sr argued that Herbert could not fulfil his role as a steward objectively whilst also undertaking his role as a pundit, and called for a look into whether there was a ‘conflict of interest’.

"The FIA should take a good look at the staffing of the stewards, who they put there and whether there is no appearance of a conflict of interest," he said to De Telegraaf.

Max Verstappen received a penalty for his driving at the Mexican GP

Jos Verstappen has been critical of Johnny Herbert after the Mexican GP

READ MORE: Red Bull announce 2025 signing on MULTI-YEAR contract

Johnny Herbert responds to Jos Verstappen criticism

Despite Verstappen Sr’s strong statement, Herbert has since revealed that the pair's relationship remains intact, whilst also making a boxing match plea regarding the conflict with his fellow former F1 driver.

"I don’t think we have a beef with each other,” Herbert said to Flashscore.

"It is everyone else stirring it up around us. We both have our opinions. As far as I am concerned my relationship with Jos hasn’t changed. I like him. I have known him for a very long time.

"I love his sense of humour, and it is wonderful to see a father relish the enjoyment of his son’s achievements.

READ MORE: FIA steward backs Ricciardo for SHOCK new F1 role

Johnny Herbert sets the record straight over Jos Verstappen's comments

"I do not have a problem with Jos. I think it is the same the other way around. If we saw each other in the paddock, I am sure we’d say ‘Hi’ and shake hands. He protects his son, and I respect him for that. You’d expect him to."

"If [we see Johnny Herbert vs Jos Verstappen in the boxing ring ], I’d make sure he would have mittens, and I would have the heaviest gloves you could buy. It would be one way!"

READ MORE: Ferrari team-mates COLLIDE at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Related