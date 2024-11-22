close global

FIA steward makes BOXING match plea in Verstappen dispute comments

FIA steward Johnny Herbert has delivered a boxing match plea in a discussion regarding his dispute with Jos Verstappen.

The Dutchman delivered a brutal assessment of Herbert’s role as a steward as well as a pundit, following a series of penalties given to his son Max Verstappen at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Verstappen Sr argued that Herbert could not fulfil his role as a steward objectively whilst also undertaking his role as a pundit, and called for a look into whether there was a ‘conflict of interest’.

"The FIA should take a good look at the staffing of the stewards, who they put there and whether there is no appearance of a conflict of interest," he said to De Telegraaf.

Max Verstappen received a penalty for his driving at the Mexican GP
Jos Verstappen has been critical of Johnny Herbert after the Mexican GP

Johnny Herbert responds to Jos Verstappen criticism

Despite Verstappen Sr’s strong statement, Herbert has since revealed that the pair's relationship remains intact, whilst also making a boxing match plea regarding the conflict with his fellow former F1 driver.

"I don’t think we have a beef with each other,” Herbert said to Flashscore.

"It is everyone else stirring it up around us. We both have our opinions. As far as I am concerned my relationship with Jos hasn’t changed. I like him. I have known him for a very long time.

"I love his sense of humour, and it is wonderful to see a father relish the enjoyment of his son’s achievements.

Johnny Herbert sets the record straight over Jos Verstappen's comments

"I do not have a problem with Jos. I think it is the same the other way around. If we saw each other in the paddock, I am sure we’d say ‘Hi’ and shake hands. He protects his son, and I respect him for that. You’d expect him to."

"If [we see Johnny Herbert vs Jos Verstappen in the boxing ring ], I’d make sure he would have mittens, and I would have the heaviest gloves you could buy. It would be one way!"

