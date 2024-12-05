close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Mercedes release Hamilton statement as Abu Dhabi Ferrari switch confirmed

F1 News Today: Mercedes release Hamilton statement as Abu Dhabi Ferrari switch confirmed

F1 News Today: Mercedes release Hamilton statement as Abu Dhabi Ferrari switch confirmed

F1 News Today: Mercedes release Hamilton statement as Abu Dhabi Ferrari switch confirmed

Mercedes have released an official statement ahead of Lewis Hamilton's team exit.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari DROP Sainz in stunning Abu Dhabi move as Hamilton replacement looms

Ferrari Formula 1 team are set to make a driver swap at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after confirming they will make a historic change for the season finale.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 driver debut CHANGED ahead of team swap

A Formula 1 driver swap has been confirmed to be taking place earlier than expected after a reshuffle on the grid.

➡️ READ MORE

Abu Dhabi F1 weekend sees late change after race cancellation

It has been confirmed that there will be a change to the schedule at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull star BACKS Hamilton as new F1 team choice sparks controversy

A Red Bull Formula 1 star has come out in support of Lewis Hamilton after the Mercedes driver recently copped criticism on social media.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Carlos Sainz Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Williams F1
F1 News Today: Red Bull announce 2025 release as EXIT officially confirmed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce 2025 release as EXIT officially confirmed

  • Yesterday 20:37
F1 News Today: Perez set for Red Bull EXIT as team confirm driver replacement
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Perez set for Red Bull EXIT as team confirm driver replacement

  • December 3, 2024 15:42

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Williams F1 team announce NEW driver contract in official statement

  • 59 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull star delivers fresh twist over F1 future

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

FIA announce NEW Formula 1 championship plans

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes release Hamilton statement as Abu Dhabi Ferrari switch confirmed

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Verstappen title admission made as driver LOSES champion confirmation - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Latest F1 News

Red Bull star BACKS Hamilton as new F1 team choice sparks controversy

  • Yesterday 22:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x