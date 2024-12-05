F1 News Today: Mercedes release Hamilton statement as Abu Dhabi Ferrari switch confirmed

Mercedes have released an official statement ahead of Lewis Hamilton's team exit.

Ferrari DROP Sainz in stunning Abu Dhabi move as Hamilton replacement looms

Ferrari Formula 1 team are set to make a driver swap at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after confirming they will make a historic change for the season finale.

F1 driver debut CHANGED ahead of team swap

A Formula 1 driver swap has been confirmed to be taking place earlier than expected after a reshuffle on the grid.

Abu Dhabi F1 weekend sees late change after race cancellation

It has been confirmed that there will be a change to the schedule at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Red Bull star BACKS Hamilton as new F1 team choice sparks controversy

A Red Bull Formula 1 star has come out in support of Lewis Hamilton after the Mercedes driver recently copped criticism on social media.

