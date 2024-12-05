Alpine launch incredible partnership with F1 rival

Alpine have confirmed that they have embarked on a sensational collaboration with a Formula 1 rival.

The announcement comes ahead of this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the Enstone-based outfit will aim to secure sixth spot in the 2024 championship.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes release Hamilton statement as Abu Dhabi Ferrari switch confirmed

READ MORE: F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling LOSES title confirmation

They currently hold a slender five-point lead over Haas, with Visa Cash App RB eight points further back going into the season finale.

The team are already building for 2025, with Jack Doohan confirmed as Pierre Gasly's new partner next year, replacing Haas-bound Esteban Ocon earlier than previously expected at this weekend's Abu Dhabi GP.

And with one eye on the future, it has now been revealed that Alpine has forged an exciting new partnership with a motorsport giant.

Alpine have become a main sponsor of Pramac's MotoGP team for 2025

MotoGP is the pinnacle of motorcycle racing

READ MORE: Ferrari DROP Sainz in stunning Abu Dhabi move as Hamilton replacement looms

Alpine team up with MotoGP giants

From next season, Alpine will become one of the main sponsors of Pramac when it becomes Yamaha's satellite team for the upcoming MotoGP campaign.

The rival series - which, like F1, is also owned by Liberty Media and is the pinnacle of motorcycle racing, with the season running from March until November.

Pramac had previously confirmed that Italian insurance company Prima would remain its title sponsor until the end of the 2027, but Autosport reports that an agreement has now been signed to bring Alpine on board.

The long-term deal comes into force following the end of a two-decade relationship with Ducati, with whom the team enjoyed significant much success, recently winning the 2024 drivers' title a year on from their 2023 constructors' championship triumph.

However, starting next season, it will begin a new era in partnership with Japanese manufacturer Yamaha.

READ MORE: Aston Martin announce Stroll REPLACEMENT with official team statement

Related