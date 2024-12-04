close global

F1 star releases statement following team exit confirmation

The confirmation of a shock driver exit has prompted an emotional response from a Formula 1 star

Following Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix - won by four-time champion Max Verstappen - it was revealed that Alpine racer Esteban Ocon would not be in the seat for the final race of the year.

The Frenchman was expected to feature in Abu Dhabi this weekend, in what would have been his final appearance for the team ahead of his upcoming move to Haas.

He had hoped to end his time with the Enstone-based outfit on a high, and enjoyed one of his best days with the team at last month's Brazilian GP, coming home second ahead of Pierre Gasly to secure a historic double-podium finish.

But he followed that up with a disappointing 17th-place finish in Las Vegas, before crashing out on the opening lap in Qatar as a result of a collision with Nico Hulkenberg.

And any hopes of a fairytale ending at the Yas Marina Circuit were quickly quashed after it was confirmed post-race that Ocon's 2025 replacement Jack Doohan would be taking his seat for the 2024 finale.

Esteban Ocon has been replaced by Jack Doohan for the 2024 season finale
Ocon secured a double-podium finish alongside Pierre Gasly in Brazil

Doohan delivers Ocon tribute

The Australian has yet to make his F1 bow, and could hardly contain his excitement as he thanked his team for giving him the opportunity to show what he can do this weekend.

Writing on X, he said: "Stoked to be racing in Abu Dhabi this weekend for my debut Grand Prix.

"Grateful to @‌AlpineF1Team for the trust and for giving me this opportunity."

The 21-year-old also paid tribute to the man he is set to replace, and wished him luck as he prepares to embark on his next challenge.

Doohan is looking forward to making his F1 debut in Abu Dhabi

"Also very grateful to Esteban who I’ve learnt a great deal from over the last two years," he continued.

"He’s been beneficial to my learning and development in Formula 1 and wish him the best for his future.

"Focused on the job at hand this week and working with Pierre to help the team achieve its objective."

Red Bull Max Verstappen Alpine Esteban Ocon Qatar Grand Prix Abu Dhabi
