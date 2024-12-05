FIA announce NEW Formula 1 championship plans

The FIA have announced they are set to implement exciting new plans ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship.

The sport is preparing to embark on a new era, as it makes significant steps towards becoming more environmentally friendly through the implementation of new regulations.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes release Hamilton statement as Abu Dhabi Ferrari switch confirmed

READ MORE: Aston Martin announce Stroll REPLACEMENT with official team statement

Some of the changes include the introduction of active aerodynamics in a bid to promote closer racing.

Rules around safety are also being given a revamp, with stricter protocols confirmed by the sport's governing body set to be enforced to improve driver wellbeing.

Crucially, each F1 team must make the transition to the use of entirely sustainable fuels, while power units will soon rely on a 50-50 split between electrical and thermal power distribution.

2026 F1 cars will be redesigned to promote closer racing between drivers

Teams must adapt to the new regulations set to be enforced in 2026

READ MORE: F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling LOSES title confirmation

Fresh F1 development ahead of 2026 changes

Now, the next phase of the project has been unveiled, with the sport's bosses providing details on its FIA's Sustainable Fuel Certification Programme, aimed to ensure teams are meeting the standards set.

A statement from the body read: "For the 2026 Formula 1 season, the FIA has mandated the use of 100 per cent sustainable fuel derived from 'Advanced Sustainable Components' (ASCs), ensuring they are sourced from non-food biomass, renewable feedstock of non-biological origin or municipal waste, and meet stringent greenhouse gas emissions thresholds.

"These regulations are designed to be compatible with the requirements of the existing fleet of over 1 Billion internal combustion engines (ICEs) worldwide, demonstrating the potential for broader adoption beyond motor sport and everyday drivers.

"To ensure compliance with these stringent standards, the FIA has collaborated with Zemo Partnership, an independent provider of assurance services, to develop the Sustainable Racing Fuel Assurance Scheme (SRFAS).

FIA boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem has welcomed the latest development

READ MORE: Perez set to LEAVE Red Bull as Horner confirms massive F1 decision

"This scheme employs a robust third-party verification process to guarantee that all Formula 1 racing fuel meets the FIA's criteria for blended fuel composition and the sustainability of its advanced sustainable components (ASCs)."

FIA president Mohamed Ben Sulayem said of the changes: “Innovation and progress go hand in hand and the FIA is at the forefront as we drive towards a sustainable future.

"Alternative fuels are the next step, and today we are bringing a significant part of our sustainability vision to life with the availability of FIA-certified sustainable fuel, underpinned by an extremely robust procedure we can all be confident in.

"These on-track innovations continue to help grow on-road changes that impact each of us in our daily lives.”

Introducing the FIA Sustainable Fuel Certification Programme to guarantee the environmental sustainability of fuels for the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship and all racing disciplines in the future 🌍



Innovations from the track are paving the way for cleaner fuels that will… pic.twitter.com/qt7Sr0cPxM — FIA (@fia) December 3, 2024

READ MORE: McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT ahead of Abu Dhabi GP

Related