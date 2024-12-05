Hamilton handed Ferrari BOOST following crushing Mercedes dig

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been handed a major boost ahead of his upcoming move to Ferrari.

The Brit will end a historic 12-season era with Mercedes after this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, before embarking on a new challenge at the Scuderia from 2025.

Hamilton had hoped to enjoy a fairytale ending at the Silver Arrows, and had reason to be confident going into the second half of the season after clinching two surprise victories in Silverstone and Spa prior to the summer break.

But since then, he has suffered a frustrating return to the form which has plagued much of his last three years at Mercedes, with an impressive second-place finish in Las Vegas the only highlight of what has been a bleak run for the 39-year-old.

Lewis Hamilton has endured a challenging final season at Mercedes

Toto Wolff previously suggested that Hamilton was on the decline

Ferrari boss backs Hamilton decision

His 12th-place finish in Qatar last weekend further underlined his struggles, and going into the season finale, his confidence appears to be at rock bottom.

Hamilton's mood wasn't helped by comments recently made by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who suggested the 105-time race winner is on the decline, a statement which he has since moved to clarify.

But as Hamilton prepares for a new chapter in his career, he has been given a huge vote of confidence from his future team principal, Fred Vasseur.

Fred Vasseur can't wait to team up with Hamilton next season

The Ferrari boss told media at the Qatar GP that he had absolutely no regrets over his decision to bring Hamilton on board, despite his drop-off in performances and results this season.

"Not at all," the Frenchman said when asked if he had any concerns.

"Look at the 50 laps he did in Las Vegas where he started 10th and finished second, on the gearbox of [George] Russell. I am not worried at all."

