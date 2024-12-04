Red Bull star BACKS Hamilton as new F1 team choice sparks controversy
A Red Bull Formula 1 star has come out in support of Lewis Hamilton after the Mercedes driver recently copped criticism on social media.
The seven-time world champion is preparing to make his final appearance for the Silver Arrows in Abu Dhabi this weekend, before making the move to rivals Ferrari in 2025.
Hamilton will be aiming to go out on a high after enduring one of the most challenging seasons of his illustrious career.
Shock wins at Silverstone and Spa - as well as a second-place finish in Las Vegas - have been rare highlights of what has been a largely forgettable campaign, with the 39-year-old frequently airing his frustrations.
Despite cutting a dejected figure for much of 2024, the Brit is excited about his upcoming move, which he hopes will allow him to be in contention for world titles once again.
What prompted Hamilton criticism?
Hamilton also recently hinted at the prospect of establishing his own F1 team and admitted he would look to make his driver lineup as diverse as possible, suggesting the likes of karting champion Kenzo Craigie and Mercedes F1 Academy driver Doriane Pin as potential candidates.
But while his comments were widely praised by many within the world of motorsport, Alpine academy driver Sophia Floersch was less complimentary, urging Hamilton to 'put your money where your mouth is'.
But now, well-known Red Bull technician Calum Nicholas has hit out at the German racer, highlighting Hamilton's dedication to 'breaking down barriers' within racing.
Writing on X, Nicholas said: "Very disappointed with this response @SophiaFloersch
"Lewis has poured more money and time into championing underrepresented groups than ANYONE in the history of our sport.
"The Hamilton Commission was a game-changer and without it, we likely wouldn’t have many of the programs working to break down the barriers to entry into racing.
"Why would you want to antagonise people that are already on your side?"
