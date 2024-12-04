Hamilton F1 lineup SLAMMED by racing star in controversial claim

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has received backlash over a proposed Formula 1 driver lineup in discussions around a brand new team joining the grid.

The seven-time champion is set for a team change himself next season having signed a contract with Ferrari for 2025 and beyond.

After 12 years with the Silver Arrows, Hamilton will depart from Toto Wolff's team following the season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend, with a farewell tour that has reportedly been planned ahead of his official exit from the team where he secured six of his seven titles.

The 39-year-old has endured a tough season for the most part and bar a couple of stunning wins throughout the summer, has consistently finished behind team-mate George Russell in both qualifying and the main event.

With a fresh start on the horizon however, F1 fans will be hoping Hamilton still has what it takes to challenge for wins and perhaps even another championship, with a historic eighth title still on the cards at the Scuderia.

The 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will see Lewis Hamilton say farewell to Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton will also be cheering on Mercedes driver Doriane Pin in the final F1 Academy race of 2024

Alpine star delivers Hamilton F1 criticism

Despite the British star appearing dejected as he eagerly awaits the conclusion of what appears to have been his most challenging year in the sport, Hamilton seems positive when looking ahead to the future.

Known to support young racing talent and promote diversity within the sport, Hamilton was quoted via Motorsport this week as delivering his own lineup should he ever have his own F1 team.

Lewis Hamilton has received backlash from F3 racer Sophia Floersch

"Kenzo and Doriane, she's a badass. If I was to make a team... maybe one day I will, it'll be diverse from the beginning" the quote from Hamilton read via the Motorsport 'X' account.

Whilst Hamilton's diverse lineup of karting champion Kenzo Craigie and Mercedes junior Doriane Pin was praised by many in the comments of the post, Alpine academy driver Sophia Floersch didn't hold back in criticising the champion.

In response to Hamilton's supposed dream lineup, F3 racer Floersch commented: "Put your money where your mouth is!"

