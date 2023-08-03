Legendary F1 team boss praises HISTORIC drive at Spa after heartbreaking disqualification

L.A. Wilshaw

Thursday 3 August 2023 06:57

Jean Todt has written a glowing report congratulating Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch on her P7 finish at Spa.

It’s a stand-out moment in the history of motorsport as Floersch is the first ever female to achieve points in F3.

Floersch made a long-awaited return to the F3 paddock this season after a three year absence, joining forces with the PHM by Charouz team. The German struggled to get near to the points until Spielberg, where she finished the Feature Race in P9.

This would have been her first points had she not been heartbreakingly disqualified for a technical infringement, after it was found that the front wing endplates were less than the required 70mm above the reference plane.

But six races later at Spa, which was hit by bad weather and multiple safety cars, the German racer was able to pick off places in both the Sprint Race and Feature to make history.

READ MORE: Leclerc issues DAMNING Ferrari verdict despite Spa optimism

Sophia Floersch made history during the F3 race at Spa over the weekend

High praise from Todt

Former FIA chief Todt advocated women in motorsport during his reign of the governing body having previously been team principal of the all-conquering Ferrari team of the late 1990s and early 2000s with Michael Schumacher behind the wheel.

On Twitter he wrote: “Congratulations Sophia !

“An example of resilience and a great inspiration to all the young women who are aiming to reach the highest level of Motorsport.”

Congratulations Sophia !



An example of resilience and a great inspiration to all the young women who are aiming to reach the highest level of Motorsport. #FIAWIM https://t.co/QfR7cebEHe — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) August 1, 2023

During the weekend, PHM driver Floersch commended the team on their decisions, stating: “From 24th to 7th: Right strategy calls during those tricky conditions and no mistakes.

“As the first woman I managed to experience points in the formula series. P7. 2nd push to inspire girls with points.”

The 22 year old has been an outspoken campaigner for females in motorsport, frequently enforcing the point that women need more support. With dedicated programmes such as the F1 Academy and Alpine’s Rac(H)er, Floersch’s P7 in Spa will no doubt inspire women in motorsport worldwide.

READ MORE: No summer break for F1 star as he returns to Spa for testing