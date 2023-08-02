No summer break for F1 star as he returns to Spa for testing

Jay Winter

Wednesday 2 August 2023 16:42

The summer break is yet to start for Formula 1 rookie Oscar Piastri who headed back to the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps in order to conduct a Pirelli tyre test for McLaren on Tuesday.

The young Australian had a roller coaster of a weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Despite it being his first time racing at Spa for over three years, the 21-year-old qualified P6 in Friday's qualifying session one place ahead of his team-mate Lando Norris.

Then on Saturday, Piastri pulled out an unreal lap in the Sprint Shootout, which earnt him provisional pole before Red Bull's Max Verstappen bested him by -0.011sec.

Piastri was whiskers away from his first pole position in F1

The Aussie then finished P2 in the Sprint, earning himself and McLaren seven world championship points.

The stage was set for the Grand Prix on Sunday. After a great getaway, Piastri looked to make a move down the inside of turn 1. However, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz had other ideas.

The Spaniard locked up in the braking zone and swerved to avoid a collision with Lewis Hamilton. In doing so, Sainz sandwiched Piastri into the wall at La Source, forcing both drivers to eventually retire.

Now Piastri has returned to the track where he will put Pirelli's latest tires to the test.

It is uncertain if the tested tyres will be utilised in F1. The FIA and teams agreed to delay the ban on tyre warmers during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

Originally, the ban was set for 2024, but it has been postponed for the time being. Nonetheless, the scheduled Pirelli test means some drivers will be testing the new compounds this week.

