F1 joins forces in powerful statement to tackle online abuse

Three different motorsport series have put their name to an official statement alongside the FIA to condemn online abuse and harassment.

It comes just weeks after the FIA released a statement regarding abuse that both Yuki Tsunoda and Jack Doohan had received from a small section of Franco Colapinto fans on social media during the Imola GP weekend.

Since then, broadcaster Lee McKenzie has opened up about 'horrific' social media abuse that she received recently, while F2 driver Alex Dunne has been forced to turn off comments on his Instagram post after abuse was directed his way.

That particular barrage of abuse came after Dunne and French driver Victor Martins made contact at two consecutive race weekends in Monaco and Spain.

Now, F1, F2 and F3 have come together to sign a joint statement alongside the FIA, condemning all forms of abuse and harassment.

The statement posted on X read: "On behalf of our teams and drivers, F1, F2, F3 and the FIA, through their United Against Online Abuse campaign, firmly condemn abuse and harassment of any form.

"We'll continue to collectively act upon and report abuse to social media platforms. Whether you are a fan or a part of the motorsport world, we are all driven by passion.

"At the heart of it all, there are humans. We urge everyone to remain respectful towards the athletes and their teams."

Online abuse getting worse?

Max Verstappen's collision with George Russell at the Spanish GP last weekend caused a lot of commentary on social media, with fears that abuse on the various platforms is getting worse.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem himself condemned awful racist abuse suffered by Tsunoda during the Imola GP weekend, and has been promoting the FIA's United Against Online Abuse campaign, aimed at trying to tackle the problem.

F1's governing body know that the issue does not seem to be going away, and have called on social media platforms to act more firmly in dealing with individuals who post hateful or discriminatory comments.

