F1 broadcaster issues health update after 'horrific' social media abuse

F1 broadcaster Lee McKenzie has spoken out about her recent health issues after revealing she had received social media abuse since the Spanish Grand Prix.

The journalist became familiar to F1 audiences as the BBC’s pit lane reporter from 2009 until 2015, but has worked with Channel 4 since 2016 as a frequent face on their broadcast.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues Rachel Brookes apology with Ferrari 'love affair in full crisis'

However, McKenzie has recently issued a statement on the horrific social media abuse she has received since the Spanish GP, and told fans she has been struggling with health issues for a long period of time.

“Last month I went into hospital for an operation and I’ve been struggling with some health issues for a while now,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside two pictures of her in the F1 paddock and one from a hospital bed.

“As you see on here I’m a private person and I post about my work, not too much about life outside of work. I don’t need or want attention or validation. But the comments about my appearance and weight at the Spanish Grand Prix have been horrific. I’ve had to turn off comments on my social media. It’s worth saying they came from women and men alike.”

“If you don’t like what someone wears or looks like on television, feel free to think about it but why send it to them? Why contact someone to be deliberately rude? "I’m a journalist and I’m good at my job and I’m furious that this affects me. But it does and there will be people out there getting similar abuse that are not as strong as me. Don’t do it.”

Sky Sports F1 star supports McKenzie

Following McKenzie’s statement on social media, the F1 community emerged in support of their colleague with Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham releasing a statement of her own on Instagram.

Pinkham revealed her anger at how McKenzie had been treated and called for more to be done against online abuse, with the Sky Sports F1 star a vocal mental health advocate following the passing of her friend and TV presenter Caroline Flack.

"Online abuse needs to be regularly and rigorously called out," she wrote. "Our friend Caroline Flack paid the ultimate price, taking her own life after the most abhorrent and relentless online hate.

"As her friends, we vowed to stand up to the trolls. Today I learnt that my mate Lee McKenzie has been subjected to it, which makes me angry, sad, but most of all more determined than ever.

“At Flackstock we are partnering with the FIA through their United Against Online Abuse campaign to counter online abuse with a research project, development of a safeguarding app and mental health support to those in need. More on all of that soon.

"In the meantime we would love you to join us on our mission to protect each other, our kids and ourselves online," Pinkham concluded in her statement.

To find out more about the FIA’s initiative against online abuse you can visit their website United Against Online Abuse here.

