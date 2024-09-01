New race car unveiled by FIA at Monza ahead of Italian GP

The FIA have introduced the next generation of a motorsport series with the presentation of a new car at the Italian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 returned to the Temple of Speed for a 74th time this weekend, and there were several announcements made across the event.

Mercedes confirmed that Kimi Antonelli will partner George Russell in their 2025 line-up, replacing Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

On top of this, the sport's governing body made an announcement of their own regarding the future of one particular motorsport series.

The FIA made an announcement regarding one of their series at the Italian Grand Prix

The next generation of F3 cars has been unveiled at Monza

Next generation of Formula 3 cars unveiled by FIA

F1 was not the only series present at Monza, with FIA-backed support series Formula 2, Formula 3 and the Porsche Supercup also in action.

In the F1 paddock, the FIA unveiled the next generation of F3 cars, which will be in action from 2025-2027. The current Dallara chassis has been used since 2019.

Powered by a 3.4-litre naturally aspirated Mecachrome engine, the FIA says that the new car with run on Aramco's 'advanced fuel', which is to be compliant with the motorsport body's 100% sustainable fuel standard next year.

The FIA said in a statement: "The F3 2025 car has been designed to boost overtaking capabilities, which will produce exciting on-track action and the new cockpit has been designed to improve the ergonomics and driver installation to accommodate a wide range of racers."

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of F1, added: "It is important that the next generation of stars can continue to hone their skills in an F3 car designed to help all drivers progress through the motorsport pyramid.

"I’m excited to see it on the track in 2025 and I want to pay tribute to the great collaboration between the FIA and our Team, led by Bruno Michel."

F3 drivers will first be able to test the cars in pre-season in 2025, the dates and venue for which is still to be confirmed.

The feeder series' racing campaign kicks off alongside F1's curtain-raiser in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix.

