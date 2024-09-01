F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza
F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza
Here's what the weather forecast looks like during the 2024 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.
The Temple of Speed plays host to round 16 of the season, with the title battle heating up as we enter the final nine races.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton FUMES as FIA issue Monza punishment ahead of Italian Grand Prix
READ MORE: FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Verstappen incident at Italian GP
Lando Norris, fresh from a dominant victory at Zandvoort, spearheaded a McLaren one-two in qualifying to take pole position for today's race.
The young Brit will be looking to capitalise on Red Bull's recent struggles and narrow the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen, who is set to start the race from a lowly seventh.
But how will the weather play out today?
Italian Grand Prix weather forecast
Sunday, September 1: Race
Rain clouds are threatening the track ahead of lights out with a 40 per cent chance of precipitation giving teams and driver plenty to think about.
Humidity levels will also be around 40 per cent, and a light south easterly wind will blow at 7 km/h.
READ MORE: Sky F1 pundit makes worrying admission over Mercedes star’s drug test
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA issue Ricciardo penalty as RB RETIRE car at Italian GP
- 2 minutes ago
Verstappen wants Hamilton PENALTY as Mercedes star forced off track
- 4 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton FUMES as FIA issue Monza punishment at Italian Grand Prix
- 26 minutes ago
MAJOR change to Verstappen’s car mooted
- 1 hour ago
F1 champion drops team sale BOMBSHELL live on air
- 2 hours ago
New race car unveiled by FIA at Monza ahead of Italian GP
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct