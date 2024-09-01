close global

F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza

GPFans Staff
Here's what the weather forecast looks like during the 2024 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

The Temple of Speed plays host to round 16 of the season, with the title battle heating up as we enter the final nine races.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton FUMES as FIA issue Monza punishment ahead of Italian Grand Prix

READ MORE: FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Verstappen incident at Italian GP

Lando Norris, fresh from a dominant victory at Zandvoort, spearheaded a McLaren one-two in qualifying to take pole position for today's race.

The young Brit will be looking to capitalise on Red Bull's recent struggles and narrow the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen, who is set to start the race from a lowly seventh.

But how will the weather play out today?

Italian Grand Prix weather forecast

Sunday, September 1: Race

Rain clouds are threatening the track ahead of lights out with a 40 per cent chance of precipitation giving teams and driver plenty to think about.

Humidity levels will also be around 40 per cent, and a light south easterly wind will blow at 7 km/h.

READ MORE: Sky F1 pundit makes worrying admission over Mercedes star’s drug test

