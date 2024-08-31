Sky F1 pundit makes worrying admission over Mercedes star’s drug test

close global

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz raised a humorous question relating to Mercedes driver George Russell's post-qualifying drugs test after Saturday's action in Monza.

Kravitz was speaking on his much-loved Sky show, Ted's Qualifying Notebook, having just seen McLaren lock out the front row.

The major shock performer was Red Bull, who languished in seventh and eighth place as their performance struggles continue to puzzle.

Mercedes managed sixth with Lewis Hamilton and third with George Russell, who Kravitz briefly encountered with the star en route to a drugs test.

George Russell qualified third for Mercedes at Monza
George Russell entered an FIA logo-decorated corridor for his drugs test

Kravitz's concern over Russell's drug test procedure

With Kravitz roaming around the paddock in customary fashion after the session, he encountered Russell, who missed out on pole position by just over a tenth of a second.

The pundit asked the British driver where he was headed, to which Russell replied, 'doping,' as he entered a corridor decorated with FIA logos.

“Oh doping test, better not interfere in that," the pundit quipped in response. “Do they have a loo there? Or does he have to... is there a loo in the middle of the garage? Or is it a blood test? I assume it’s a wee test. Is it not?"

His slew of questions were largely directed to the camera operator rather than Russell, who had already disappeared into the building.

George Russell celebrated with Ted Kravitz after victory in Hungary

Kravitz's worry was that Russell would not have adequate privacy if he were to be required to submit a urine sample, which is commonplace in anti-doping tests.

Drugs tests are a regular feature of elite sport, including F1, which falls under World Anti-Doping Agency rules.

Max Verstappen, for example, was awoken early on the morning of practice for the Dutch Grand Prix by anti-doping officials.

“Maybe there is, maybe there’s a little private area," Kravitz continued. "I won’t go into it more, but yeah that’s the kind of thing we discuss on the notebook!"

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes McLaren George Russell Ted Kravitz
x