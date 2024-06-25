F1 legend makes HUGE claim on Mick Schumacher talent

One of Michael Schumacher's former bosses has claimed that a ditched Formula 1 driver is better than 'half' of the current grid.

Jean Todt was general manager at Ferrari between 1994-2007, winning a remarkable 13 world titles during that spell as the Italian giants became the sport's dominant force.

A major reason behind that success was the emergence of Schumacher, who won five consecutive titles under Todt's stewardship.

After firmly cementing his legacy as an F1 legend, the 55-year-old suffered a severe brain injury following a tragic ski accident shortly after his retirement, and was placed in a medically induced coma.

He continues to receive treatment at his home in Switzerland, with his family opting not to disclose much information about his condition.

Mick Schumacher is targeting a seat in F1 next season

'Talented' driver deserves chance to impress

Schumacher's brother Ralf was also a successful racer in F1, winning six times over an 11-year period in the sport, whilst more recently, his son Mick spent two seasons at Haas before being dropped in 2022.

Big things were expected of the former F2 champion when he broke into the top tier of motorsport, but the 25-year-old endured a miserable time with the American outfit, claiming just 12 points during his time there.

With eight seats currently vacant ahead of the 2025 season, former FIA president Todt believes the 'talented' Mercedes reserve driver deserves another opportunity to impress.

“It's no secret that I love the Schumacher family - and therefore also Mick,” he told Bild.

Schumacher is currently a reserve driver for Mercedes

“I want to see him reach the goal of his dreams and I am convinced that he deserves a cockpit in Formula 1.

“He is a very talented driver who undoubtedly has what it takes for the racing series - otherwise he wouldn't have won Formula 3 and Formula 2.

“Is he one of the best three or four drivers? I don't know, but Mick is better than half of the Formula 1 drivers.”

