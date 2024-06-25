F1 legend makes HUGE claim on Mick Schumacher talent
F1 legend makes HUGE claim on Mick Schumacher talent
One of Michael Schumacher's former bosses has claimed that a ditched Formula 1 driver is better than 'half' of the current grid.
Jean Todt was general manager at Ferrari between 1994-2007, winning a remarkable 13 world titles during that spell as the Italian giants became the sport's dominant force.
F1 Headlines: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake
READ MORE: Ferrari face Newey SNUB as rival signing favourites emerge
A major reason behind that success was the emergence of Schumacher, who won five consecutive titles under Todt's stewardship.
After firmly cementing his legacy as an F1 legend, the 55-year-old suffered a severe brain injury following a tragic ski accident shortly after his retirement, and was placed in a medically induced coma.
He continues to receive treatment at his home in Switzerland, with his family opting not to disclose much information about his condition.
'Talented' driver deserves chance to impress
Schumacher's brother Ralf was also a successful racer in F1, winning six times over an 11-year period in the sport, whilst more recently, his son Mick spent two seasons at Haas before being dropped in 2022.
Big things were expected of the former F2 champion when he broke into the top tier of motorsport, but the 25-year-old endured a miserable time with the American outfit, claiming just 12 points during his time there.
With eight seats currently vacant ahead of the 2025 season, former FIA president Todt believes the 'talented' Mercedes reserve driver deserves another opportunity to impress.
“It's no secret that I love the Schumacher family - and therefore also Mick,” he told Bild.
READ MORE: Hamilton woes BLAMED for Silverstone ticket sales slump
“I want to see him reach the goal of his dreams and I am convinced that he deserves a cockpit in Formula 1.
“He is a very talented driver who undoubtedly has what it takes for the racing series - otherwise he wouldn't have won Formula 3 and Formula 2.
“Is he one of the best three or four drivers? I don't know, but Mick is better than half of the Formula 1 drivers.”
READ MORE: Hamilton woes BLAMED for Silverstone ticket sales slump
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton risks F1 fury by joining fans in OUTRAGE at Silverstone
- 38 minutes ago
Verstappen set to display DOMINANCE in surprise debut
- 1 hour ago
F1 legend makes HUGE claim on Mick Schumacher talent
- 2 hours ago
Why F1 team's DESPERATE move can't stop lonely slide into abyss
- 3 hours ago
- 1
How Verstappen came close to career-ending move
- Today 15:57
F1 News Today: Horner SLAMS Mercedes over Verstappen talk as Red Bull eye NEW Mexican driver
- Today 15:16
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug