Bearman gears up for F1 RETURN

Oliver Bearman, a rising star in motorsport, is set to take the spotlight at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as he replaces Kevin Magnussen for Haas.

The Dane’s one-race suspension, triggered by an accumulation of 12 penalty points, gives Bearman a golden opportunity to compete in Formula 1 for the second time ahead of his full-time seat in 2025.

The British driver, currently competing in Formula 2 and serving as a reserve driver for Haas and Ferrari, is poised to demonstrate his talents on one of F1's most challenging street circuits.

Oliver Bearman in Formula 4 racing for Van Amersfoort Racing

Early career and path to F1

Bearman’s career took off in karting, where he swiftly ascended to claim the 2017 Kartmasters British Grand Prix. This marked the beginning of a decorated junior career, which saw him collect numerous championships and build a reputation as one of the brightest young stars in motorsport.

By 2020, Bearman had moved up to single-seaters, joining the ADAC F4 series in Germany. A debut win at Hockenheim in his rookie season set the tone for his future success.

He returned to the series in 2021 and dominated, claiming six race victories and the championship title. That same year, Bearman also competed in the Italian F4 series, where he showcased blistering pace, winning 11 races and securing another championship.

His double-title success did not go unnoticed, and Ferrari signed him to their esteemed Driver Academy at the end of 2021.

Bearman’s momentum carried him into the FIA F3 Championship in 2022 with Prema Racing, a team with strong ties to Ferrari’s junior program.

He finished third in the championship, making him one of the top talents on the grid and opening the door to his move to Formula 2 in 2023.

Bearman scored points on Ferrari debut in Saudi Arabia

Debut with Ferrari and Haas opportunity

Bearman made his F1 debut earlier in 2024 under unexpected circumstances, stepping in for Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Despite having only one practice session to familiarise himself with the Ferrari SF-23, Bearman delivered an impressive seventh-place finish, scoring points on debut.

This performance solidified his reputation and increased anticipation around his next steps in the sport.

Now, Bearman is tasked with leading Haas for a weekend at the Baku City Circuit. Having already completed four free practice sessions for Haas throughout the season, he has gained valuable seat time in the VF-24.

These experiences, combined with his unexpected F1 debut in Jeddah, should provide a strong foundation for his second appearance.

Bearman will be teaming up with Esteban Ocon for 2025

A glimpse into 2025

Bearman’s upcoming appearance in Baku is more than just a stand-in role; it is a pivotal moment in his journey toward becoming a full-time F1 driver.

“It’s definitely more of a challenge stepping in to race as a reserve driver," said Oliver Bearman on Haas’ website.

“With limited prep time and so on, but I’m in the fortunate position of having done it earlier in the year with Scuderia Ferrari, so I can at least call on that experience.”

Bearman’s potential to excel in the sport is evident, and he has already proven capable of handling the pressure of F1.

His future team-mate, Esteban Ocon, brings experience to the team. Together, they will face the challenge of propelling Haas back up into the midfield.

The iconic Castle section at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Bearman bracing for Baku

Bearman has had his fair share of heroics in Baku. In 2023, the Brit secured a dramatic pole position in F2 despite damaging his car during qualifying.

Driving with bent steering, he wrestled his Prema car around the unforgiving Baku street circuit and claimed pole by a narrow margin.

Following this incredible feat, Bearman went on to dominate the weekend, winning both the sprint and feature races.

However, despite his familiarity with the circuit and car, Bearman’s challenge in Baku should not be understated.

The teenager will be keen to prove that he can drive a Haas just as well as a Ferrari.

“The team is in good form at the moment and I’ll do my best to be prepared with the time we have available,” he said.

“The aim is to get out there and have a solid weekend in Azerbaijan.”

The 19-year-old will be looking to impress before his full-time seat

The future looks bright

Bearman’s appearance in Baku is just a glimpse of what the future holds. With a full-time F1 seat secured for 2025, he is on a fast track to becoming a key player in the sport.

His blend of youthful energy and proven ability to adapt under pressure suggests he has the potential to follow in the footsteps of Ferrari Driver Academy graduates like Leclerc.

As he takes to the streets of Baku, all eyes will be on Bearman to see how he handles this opportunity.

For him, this is not only a chance to gain more experience, but also a vital step toward solidifying his place in F1’s future.

