Haas confirm signing of EXCITING driver after ditching veteran

Esteban Ocon has signed for Haas on a multi-year deal that will see him leave Alpine at the end of the current season.

Ocon, who claimed victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2021, will line up alongside Oliver Bearman for Haas in 2025.

“I’m delighted we’ve secured Esteban Ocon’s services for Haas F1 Team,” team principal Ayao Komatsu said. “I’ve obviously been aware of his talents for a long time...

“Esteban’s gone on to become an established talent in Formula 1 and of course a grand prix winner...

Esteban Ocon will race for Haas in 2025

Komatsu: Ocon has a lot to prove

“It was vital we had a driver with experience in beside Oliver Bearman next year, but Esteban’s only 27 – he’s still young with a lot to prove as well.

“I think we have a hungry, dynamic driver pairing and I look forward to welcoming Esteban into Haas F1 Team for 2025.”

Ocon, who had previously been linked with a move to Haas prior to his departure with Alpine being made official, shared his delight at the move.

“I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter in my Formula 1 career and join Haas F1 Team from the start of the 2025 season,” the 27-year-old said.

“I’ll be joining a very ambitious racing team, whose spirit, work ethic, and undeniable upward trajectory has really impressed me.

“I’d like to thank Gene Haas [team owner] and Ayao Komatsu for their trust and support, and for our honest and fruitful discussions these last few months...

“Haas F1 Team has exciting plans and clear targets for the future, and I’m very much looking forward to working with everyone in [the team’s various facilities in] Kannapolis, Banbury and Maranello, and being part of this great project.”

