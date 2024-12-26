F1 driver gifted 'WELL THOUGHT' new car for Christmas

A Formula 1 star has revealed his Christmas gift from a rival driver, with a fun new drive upcoming.

F1 stars are gearing up for Christmas as the winter break is in full flow, following a gruelling 2024 season that was the longest the sport has ever seen.

Excitement is starting to build ahead of 2025, with a number of drivers on the move, including Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari, Carlos Sainz joining Williams, and Liam Lawson being promoted up to the main Red Bull team to partner Max Verstappen.

Another driver who will be on the move is Esteban Ocon, who was axed from Alpine but managed to gain another seat with the Haas team, with whom he made his debut at the end-of-season tyre test.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Esteban Ocon has joined Haas for next season

Ocon reveals Christmas present

Now, Ocon has revealed another new drive, with F1 star Charles Leclerc clearly getting the memo about one of his favourite hobbies.

Ocon has been seen racing RC cars around the paddock, even joining Lewis Hamilton for a race during a grand prix event last season in a wholesome moment.

F1 drivers took part in secret santa for the sport's official YouTube channel, with Ocon being gifted a remote controlled car.

"It's a drift RC car," Ocon revealed. "Low quality, low budget!

"It's been well thought actually and yeah I'm gonna have some fun, or I'm gonna give it to a little kid of mine, but it might [have been given] by someone that knows I do RC cars quite a bit, Charles?"

The interviewer confirmed that it was in fact Leclerc that had been Ocon's secret santa, before the Frenchman said: "Thank you Charles, you know me well! Obviously I'm a radio-controlled freak, I love it so merci mon pote."

