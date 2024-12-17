EXCLUSIVE: Perez replacement pick REVEALED in major boost to Red Bull star

Sergio Perez’s Formula 1 replacement pick has been revealed in a major boost to a Red Bull star.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit may have claimed the drivers’ title with Max Verstappen in 2024, but their third place in the constructors' championship undoubtedly represented a blow to the team.

Whilst Red Bull’s rivals have improved as the champions hit the limit of their development curve, the performances of Perez also contributed to their lower finish in the championship.

The Mexican driver finished a shocking 285 points behind Verstappen, and eighth in the standings, compounding a miserable end to his 2024 season in which he could only claim 13 points from the final nine events of the year.

Max Verstappen claimed the drivers' title in 2024

Sergio Perez scored a solitary point in his final four races

Who will replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull?

Following yet another pointless excursion in Abu Dhabi, Red Bull bosses revealed that they would make a decision regarding Perez's future during the winter break.

Team principal Christian Horner has since stated that RB stars Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are both candidates for the seat.

While it appears Lawson is the favourite to claim the seat over his team-mate, former F1 and Benetton driver Johnny Herbert believes Tsunoda should receive the opportunity to drive for Red Bull.

Speaking exclusively to GPFans through Coin Poker, Herbert revealed that it was Tsunoda that had a better chance against Verstappen in 2025, and praised the Japanese driver for his improvements this season.

As he discussed Perez’s poor performances in 2024, he added that finding a driver to replace him would be an equally difficult task, but stated that the character of Tsunoda would fit in at Red Bull.

"Moving on is the next sticky point of who do you get up against Max, and I like Tsunoda," Herbert said.

"I have to say, I think he's done a really good job especially this year, his qualifying has come on a long way and his racing has got better as well. And then you've got Liam as well.

Johnny Herbert backs Yuki Tsunoda for Red Bull drive

"But I think Tsunoda has probably done slightly better. It's a bit unfair, because obviously Liam needs to have a bit more time.

"I'd like Tsunoda to be given a chance to be honest, because I like his feisty character and that would be good. That's exactly what you need.

"When you go into a team up against someone like Max you need to be a bit feisty. You need to be a little bit more verbal.

"So I'd like to see that, I think that dynamic potentially could favour and benefit Red Bull, because the biggest thing they lost this year was the constructors, and it was just down to really Max on his own."

