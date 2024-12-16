Norris opts for Ferrari SWITCH in F1 break reveal

Lando Norris has revealed a switch to Ferrari during the F1 winter break after being spotted driving a stunning supercar during the F1 break.

The McLaren star found himself in contention for the world drivers’ title this year, as he brought the fight to Max Verstappen following a dominant 2023 season from the Red Bull star.

Whilst Verstappen eventually claimed the championship at the Las Vegas GP, Norris’ results across the season helped secure the constructors’ crown for McLaren.

Ferrari entered the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 21 points behind their rivals, but a commanding victory from Norris at Yas Marina clinched McLaren's first constructors' title since 1998.

McLaren became constructors' champions in Abu Dhabi

Lando Norris battled Max Verstappen for the drivers' title in 2024

Lando Norris spotted driving Ferrari F40

Norris and McLaren will be hoping to get the 2025 season off to a strong start and launch a full championship bid from Piastri's home race at the Australia Grand Prix and beyond.

Not only will the papaya team have Red Bull and Verstappen to contend with next season, but also Ferrari, who will boast the new driver lineup of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

However, ahead of next season, Norris was spotted in his rival team’s car, as he enjoyed some Christmas shopping during the F1 break.

The British star was spotted exiting a Richard Mille shop, where he proceeded to jump into his Ferrari F40, attracting a crowd of fans wishing to take pictures with the McLaren racer and adore the iconic supercar.

When the Christmas bonus check hits



🎥 yt/LIKE4G https://t.co/RlHls57t7j pic.twitter.com/X1Bnl9xO0b — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) December 16, 2024

Norris’ Ferrari appeared to be the 1991 model, with the F40 introduced in 1988 to celebrate Enzo Ferrari's 40 years as a motor manufacturer, and is known as one of the greatest Ferrari road cars ever.

Whilst this appreciation for the legendary outfit presents itself off track, the McLaren star will resume his rivalry with the Scuderia next season as they prepare to defend their constructors' trophy.

