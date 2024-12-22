Verstappen unveils F1 BREAK plans

Max Verstappen has unveiled his plans for a Formula 1 break after claiming the 2024 world drivers’ title.

The Dutchman earned his fourth consecutive world championship after a difficult season at Red Bull, where he had to contend with their decline in pace.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull BOMBSHELL emerges as F1 star set to sign with RIVAL

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 chief reveals Hamilton BAN

Following Lando Norris’ maiden victory at the Miami Grand Prix, Red Bull were regularly tested, and eventually usurped, by the pace of McLaren each weekend.

The Woking-based outfit achieved their first constructors’ victory since 1998, whilst Red Bull dropped to third in the standings in a huge blow to the reigning champions.

Max Verstappen claimed the title in a difficult 2024 for Red Bull

McLaren claimed the constructors' in 2024

How long will Verstappen stay at Red Bull?

Verstappen and Norris’ championship rivalry intensified at various points of the season, with the Red Bull star often demonstrating an aggressive racing style against the McLaren driver, particularly in Austin and Mexico.

Alongside his title rivalry with Norris, the champion was also embroiled in a feud with George Russell towards the end of the season, following a penalty for Verstappen at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen received a grid drop for allegedly driving under the minimum lap time set by the race director, with Russell promoted to pole position and Verstappen accusing the Brit of being ‘two-faced’ after campaigning for the penalty.

However, Russell retaliated in Abu Dhabi where he alleged that Verstappen had threatened him before the race, and labelled the champion as a 'bully'.

Speaking to oe24, Verstappen addressed their feud and claimed that their spat had calmed down since Abu Dhabi.

READ MORE: Horner drops Red Bull exit BOMBSHELL

George Russell and Max Verstappen publicly fell-out at the end of the 2024 season

"We spoke briefly after the race in Abu Dhabi. That's OK, we'll start again next year and it will be fine," Verstappen said.

Verstappen also provided some insight into his F1 winter break plans, following the news that he is expecting his first child with partner Kelly Piquet.

"I'll also be skiing. Not too much or too aggressively, but it's part of it,” he added.

READ MORE: Perez makes BLOCKBUSTER announcement following Red Bull axe

Related