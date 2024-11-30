close global

Red Bull F1 driver DEMOTED hours before race at Qatar Grand Prix

A Red Bull F1 star is one of two drivers to have been hit with a late demotion at the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race after changes were made under parc ferme conditions.

Parc ferme, French for 'closed park' is a strictly policed section of F1 where teams and drivers are not allowed to make changes to their cars after a certain point across a race weekend.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen to be replaced by Red Bull as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix

READ MORE: Mercedes make LATE Hamilton change in official FIA announcement at Qatar Grand Prix

These conditions apply in Qatar, as it is a sprint weekend, from the time a car leaves the pitlane in SQ1.

Technical delegate, Jo Bauer
Sergio Perez qualified P16 for the sprint race

There have been however, two teams and drivers that have fallen foul of this rule and made late changes ahead of the sprint race.

Red Bull misery continues at Qatar GP

Red Bull star Sergio Perez and Williams driver Franco Colapinto are now both required to start from the pitlane during the Qatar sprint race after a report from the technical delegate, Jo Bauer.

Sergio Perez (L) and Franco Colapinto (R)

An official FIA document stated: "Changes to the set up of the suspension have been made on car numbers 11 and 43.

"Therefore these cars should now be required to start the sprint from the pitlane according to Article 40.9 b) of the 2024 Formula 1 Sporting Regulations.

"I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."

The stewards subsequently agreed that there had been a breach, with both Perez and Colapinto now facing an uphill battle to make it into the top eight in order to score points in the race.

Checo endured a miserable SQ1 after he failed to make it out after the bottom five, due to start in P16 before the parc ferme changes.

Colapinto meanwhile was already starting down in P20 for the race, so will hope the adjustments can help make the Williams more competitive.

READ MORE: Hamilton, Verstappen and 15 other F1 drivers under INVESTIGATION at the Qatar Grand Prix

