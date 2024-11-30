F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

Find out all the details for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race, including start times and how to watch.

Formula 1 heads to Qatar and the Lusail International Circuit this weekend for the final sprint race of the season, and the penultimate grand prix weekend of 2024.

Of course, Max Verstappen has already secured drivers' championship success, his fourth consecutive title, but there is still plenty more to play for before 2024 is out.

McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull are all scrapping it out for the constructors' championship title, and a sprint race provides a maximum of 15 points for teams, 15 points that could prove to be crucial.

Lando Norris will start the sprint race on pole following a stunning lap, while his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri will start in third, in a huge blow to Ferrari who could only manage fourth and fifth.

Ferrari currently sit 24 points behind McLaren, who are chasing their first constructors' championship success since 1998, while Red Bull are 53 points behind the Woking outfit.

Qatar Grand Prix Sprint - Saturday, November 30, 2024

The final sprint race of the season at the Qatar GP kicks off today, Saturday, November 30, at 5pm local time. Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (AST): 5pm Saturday

United Kingdom (GMT): 2pm Saturday

Central European Time: 3pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 9am Saturday

United States (CDT): 8am Saturday

United States (PDT): 6am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 1am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 12:30am Sunday

Mexico (CST): 8am Saturday

Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 4pm Saturday

China (CST): 10pm Saturday

India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday

Brazil: 11am Saturday

Singapore: 10pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 6pm Saturday

Turkey: 5pm Saturday



How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

How does the F1 Sprint work?

Sprint races are 100-kilometre (62-mile) races that are much shorter than the main race distance (305km) and take place on Saturdays, lasting around 30 minutes with no pit stops needed.

It's a separate entity from the main event, with its own qualifying session taking place on Friday, just a few hours after the sole practice session of the weekend.

The top eight finishers in the sprint score points (eight for first, one for eighth) that count towards the overall driver and constructor championship standings.

This season has featured six sprint races spread across China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Brazil, and Qatar.

