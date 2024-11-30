F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Find out all the details for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race, including start times and how to watch.
Formula 1 heads to Qatar and the Lusail International Circuit this weekend for the final sprint race of the season, and the penultimate grand prix weekend of 2024.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen to be replaced by Red Bull as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix
READ MORE: Hamilton, Verstappen and 15 other F1 drivers under INVESTIGATION at the Qatar Grand Prix
Of course, Max Verstappen has already secured drivers' championship success, his fourth consecutive title, but there is still plenty more to play for before 2024 is out.
McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull are all scrapping it out for the constructors' championship title, and a sprint race provides a maximum of 15 points for teams, 15 points that could prove to be crucial.
Lando Norris will start the sprint race on pole following a stunning lap, while his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri will start in third, in a huge blow to Ferrari who could only manage fourth and fifth.
Ferrari currently sit 24 points behind McLaren, who are chasing their first constructors' championship success since 1998, while Red Bull are 53 points behind the Woking outfit.
Qatar Grand Prix Sprint - Saturday, November 30, 2024
The final sprint race of the season at the Qatar GP kicks off today, Saturday, November 30, at 5pm local time. Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (AST): 5pm Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT): 2pm Saturday
Central European Time: 3pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 9am Saturday
United States (CDT): 8am Saturday
United States (PDT): 6am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 1am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 12:30am Sunday
Mexico (CST): 8am Saturday
Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 4pm Saturday
China (CST): 10pm Saturday
India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 11am Saturday
Singapore: 10pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 6pm Saturday
Turkey: 5pm Saturday
READ MORE: FIA summon Mercedes over pit-lane procedure
How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.
READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live
How does the F1 Sprint work?
Sprint races are 100-kilometre (62-mile) races that are much shorter than the main race distance (305km) and take place on Saturdays, lasting around 30 minutes with no pit stops needed.
It's a separate entity from the main event, with its own qualifying session taking place on Friday, just a few hours after the sole practice session of the weekend.
The top eight finishers in the sprint score points (eight for first, one for eighth) that count towards the overall driver and constructor championship standings.
This season has featured six sprint races spread across China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Brazil, and Qatar.
READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 11 minutes ago
FIA issue official statement as drivers’ meeting CANCELLED at Qatar Grand Prix
- 41 minutes ago
Alpine announce driver lineup CHANGE for 2025
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes make LATE Hamilton change in official FIA announcement at Qatar Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen to be replaced by Red Bull as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec