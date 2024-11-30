F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Sprint results: Verstappen NIGHTMARE as Red Bull star finishes last
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Sprint results: Verstappen NIGHTMARE as Red Bull star finishes last
McLaren made a statement in their constructors' championship fight against Ferrari and Red Bull on Saturday in Qatar, extending their narrow lead in the last sprint race of the year.
Lando Norris led from lights to the final corner, before handing the victory to team-mate Oscar Piastri over the finish line to pay the Australian back for his own sacrifice in the sprint race in Brazil.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen to be replaced by Red Bull as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix
READ MORE: Verstappen DISASTER at Qatar Grand Prix as title race takes huge twist
Max Verstappen struggled mightily with his Red Bull in the early stages, losing places and dropping all the way out of the points on the opening lap as he dealt with snaps of oversteer, although he worked his way back up into eighth place.
The result all but knocks Red Bull out of constructors' championship contention, with McLaren adding a further 14 points to the gap between the teams. Sergio Perez, who finished 20th out of 20 runners, did not help his team's cause.
READ MORE: Hamilton, Verstappen and 15 other F1 drivers under INVESTIGATION at the Qatar Grand Prix
2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint - Final classification
1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.136s
3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.410s
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1.326s
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +5.073s
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +5.650s
7. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +8.508s
8. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +10.368s
9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +14.513s
10. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +15.485s
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +19.204s
12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +23.351s
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +24.421s
14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +30.379s
15. Alex Albon [Williams] - +33.062s
16. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +34.356s
17. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +35.102s
18. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +35.639s
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1:11.436s
20. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1:14.371s
Fastest Lap: Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
READ MORE: F1 star absent at Qatar Grand Prix as team issue official health update
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 team announce NEW driver signing for 2025
- 39 minutes ago
Perez overtaken by F1 rookie after embarrassing ERROR at Qatar Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Lusail
- 2 hours ago
McLaren F1 star ignores team orders in DRAMATIC finish at Qatar Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
FIA announce Hamilton and Verstappen penalty verdict at Qatar Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Sprint results: Verstappen NIGHTMARE as Red Bull star finishes last
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec