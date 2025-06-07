Marko plans Schumacher confrontation after Verstappen exit theory

Helmut Marko has planned to confront Ralf Schumacher after he proposed a Max Verstappen Red Bull exit theory during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

Following Verstappen’s collision with George Russell, Schumacher claimed the Dutchman initiated contact on purpose so he would fall out of the top three in the championship.

Verstappen’s current deal with Red Bull does not expire until 2028, but allegedly there is a clause in his contract that allows the champion to sever ties team if he falls outside of the top three in the season.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has vehemently dismissed Schumacher’s theory and stated that it completely contradicts Verstappen's racing ethos, with team chief Helmut Marko also rubbishing these claims.

In an interview with oe24, Marko was asked if he planned to confront Schumacher over the wild theory, to which the Red Bull chief responded with a blunt statement: “The next time I meet him, I'll tell him.”

Marko labels Verstappen exit theory as ‘nonsense’

When probed about Verstappen’s exit clause, Marko dismissed the rumours as ‘nonsense’ and claimed they were ‘irrelevant’.

“I don't know where he said that nonsense. But Max could handle it much more elegantly,” Marko added.

“Other alleged exit clauses are popping up everywhere. None of that is relevant at the moment.”

Verstappen received a 10-second time penalty for his incident with Russell in Barcelona and three additional penalty points, which places him one point away from a race ban.

Marko also addressed concerns that Verstappen had given up on the championship fight, emerging from Spain with one point and 49 points behind current standings leader Oscar Piastri.

“That's right. I'm trying to cheer him up: We're not giving up, but something has to be done with the car,” Marko said.

