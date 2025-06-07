Charles Leclerc in wedding cheer as F1 star celebrates with girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux

Charles Leclerc has been snapped at a family wedding, with he and girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux both present for the celebrations.

The Ferrari star is enjoying a weekend off from racing after a hectic triple-header in Imola, his home race in Monaco and last weekend in Barcelona, with a big event to attend next up for his weekend plans.

Leclerc's elder brother Lorenzo Tolotta-Leclerc tied the knot with Dr. Charlotte Di Pietro this week, with Charles and their younger brother Arthur appearing from their closely matching suits to be groomsmen.

A number of pictures from the day have been posted online by those in attendance, with Arthur posting the cake-cutting portion of the event along with a picture of the bride and groom leaving the ceremony, captioned 'Love is in the air'.

Leclerc family officially gains new member

Saint-Mleux also shared footage from the day via her Instagram stories, posting a video of the moment the happy couple emerged from the ceremony to be celebrated by their guests.

Saint-Mleux has steadily become one of the most recognisable figures in the F1 paddock, not only as Ferrari star Leclerc's girlfriend but also as a Rhode ambassador and fashion icon.

Despite her public persona, with over two million followers on Instagram alone, the 22-year-old largely keeps her life with Leclerc private online, with the pair rarely posting pictures of one another.

She is frequently seen in the Ferrari garage at race weekends to support her partner, often with popular pooch Leo Leclerc in tow.

