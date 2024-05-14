F1 boss makes SCATHING verdict on Verstappen success

A Formula 1 team boss has made a bold claim about Max Verstappen’s world championship titles.

Verstappen has been the dominant force in F1 since winning his first world title back in 2021, breaking multiple records in the sport.

Bar a brief challenge from Charles Leclerc in 2022, the Dutch driver has stamped his authority over the sport for three consecutive seasons, and is now a three-time world champion.

Similarly, this season Verstappen has left the rest of the field in his wake, and looks likely to join Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel on four world titles.

Max Verstappen celebrates his 2024 Bahrain GP victory

Can anyone take the fight to Max Verstappen?

Can anyone take the fight to Red Bull?

However, 2024 has offered a glimmer of hope with two non-Red Bull winners already in the first six races of the season.

Carlos Sainz claimed an impressive victory at the Australian Grand Prix after a brake failure forced Verstappen to retire.

In addition, Lando Norris claimed a stunning win in Miami, holding off Verstappen following a safety car restart, and pulling out a gap of 7.6 seconds to the champion.

In a recent interview, featured on the F1 Beyond the Grid podcast, McLaren CEO Brown discussed Verstappen’s career, and suggested the Dutchman would not win a title if he was driving for another team.

“I don't think you're going to win without a star driver. It starts with the car. I always get asked whether it's about the car or the driver,” Brown said.

Zak Brown doubts Verstappen's championships would have come without Red Bull

“It's both. At the moment I think six or seven drivers on the grid would become world champions in Red Bull.

“And as great as Max Verstappen is, he is one of the best drivers ever, I don't think Max would win a title in any other car.

“What Max Verstappen is currently doing is very special. Also look at the difference with his team-mate Sergio Pérez, who is also an excellent driver.

“But then look at what happens between places two and five. One day we are in P2, the next day we are P5. It's very dynamic.

“The cars are so close together that the drivers really make the difference. So you need a good car and a good driver.”

