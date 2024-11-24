F1 fans poke fun at star-studded affair in Las Vegas GP blunder

Eagle-eyed viewers of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix took to social media over the race weekend to poke fun at a bizarre decision made on track.

The second edition of F1's modern iteration of the race in Vegas saw Max Verstappen claim a fourth consecutive title with Red Bull, cementing himself further into the history books.

The return of the Vegas night race to the F1 calendar has not come without controversy, with preparations for the show-stopping event both last year and this year causing trouble for local businesses, homeowners and tourists.

Despite Sin City becoming famous for its attractive bright lights and party atmosphere, proceedings rather fell flat this time around, with fans being blocked out from viewing the race wherever possible along the strip, causing some to get creative.

Further controversy has now arisen, even after the weekend has concluded, with viewers taking to social media platform 'X' to share their disbelief and confusion over on-track events where Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt was captured rather dramatically filming scenes for the upcoming F1 movie.

Max Verstappen was crowned 2024 champion at the Las Vegas GP

Brad Pitt has been seen filming across multiple grands prix weekends filming 'F1'

Brad Pitt caught in bizarre Vegas incident

Pitt is set to star as fictional racing driver Sonny Hayes alongside co-star Damson Idris in the highly anticipated F1 movie, scheduled for international release in June 2025.

The production has been seen filming at real grand prix weekends across both the 2023 and 2024 calendars, with British star Lewis Hamilton on hand to 'call BS' on any inaccurate portrayals of the thrilling world of F1.

The crew were previously called out for making a rookie error when filming at the Mexican GP and now, fans have taken to 'X' to poke fun at the heightened crash scene spotted being filmed this weekend along the strip.

One user even related the clip to the ridiculously early race starts fans and drivers must deal with in Vegas, captioning the video of Pitt: "me having to wake up at 7AM for quali."

On a weekend where young Williams star Franco Colapinto actually did experience quite a hefty crash, the F1 movie plot did fall slightly off the mark, with the fictional APX GP team's own social account posting a statement that read: "Yesterday wasn’t our day. Sonny is feeling better, though still sore after his crash.

"Thank you for your support, it means everything to the teams"

