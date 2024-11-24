Hamilton delivers team-mate JIBE as F1 champion lets loose - Five things you may have missed from the Las Vegas GP

The glitzy and glamorous Las Vegas Grand Prix is in the bag for another year, with the 2024 Formula 1 drivers' world championship now decided.

A P5 finish under the lights in Sin City was enough for Max Verstappen to secure a very impressive fourth consecutive title, with the Red Bull star joining a very exclusive club in doing so.

Only Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Juan Manuel Fangio and Michael Schumacher have won four consecutive world championships in F1 until now, with Schumacher's record of five back-to-back title wins now within touching distance for Verstappen.

We should not forget that the race itself was won by Mercedes star George Russell, of course. However, Verstappen, for obvious reasons, is the name on everyone's lips after the chequered flag.

Aside from Verstappen's stunning title win, though, and Russell's impressive drive, there were plenty of things other going on in Las Vegas, with GPFans keeping a keen eye on some of the lesser-profile moments throughout the weekend.

Lewis Hamilton delivers team-mate jibe

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton will no doubt feel a hint of disappointment regarding his weekend in Las Vegas.

Having shown strong pace in FP1 and FP2, Hamilton ultimately failed to deliver in qualifying, only able to put his car P10 on the grid for Saturday's race.

Although he made up for this with a P2 finish during the grand prix, you can't help but think he could have dominated this race had he started closer to the front.

That was a sentiment shared by Hamilton himself after the race when being interviewed by former McLaren team-mate Jenson Button and Hollywood star Terry Crews.

In that same interview, though, Hamilton also took the chance to deliver a tongue-in-cheek jibe at his former colleague, admittedly at his own expense.

Reminded that it was 10 years to the day this weekend that he won his first world championship with Mercedes, Hamilton jokingly responded: "We both looked a lot younger then didn't we?"

Alpine make major pit stop blunder

Elsewhere in Las Vegas, it was a really disappointing day for Alpine and both of their drivers, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

Fresh off the back of their double podium in Brazil, it was a great start to the weekend in Las Vegas, too, with Gasly qualifying in P3.

The race itself proved a completely different story for the team, however, with Gasly being forced to retire early on due to a major engine issue.

If that wasn't bad enough, when Esteban Ocon came in to do one of his pit stops in the race, the team's pit crew were not ready, meaning he had to drive straight through and instead come back again when they were fully prepared.

Essentially, Ocon served a pit lane penalty without actually being given one. Given Alpine's fierce fight in the constructors' championship and the crucial dollars that come with it, it could prove to be a very costly blunder.

Max Verstappen on the beer

Having secured a fourth world championship, Max Verstappen was very much in the mood to celebrate into the night in Las Vegas.

Immediately after the race, Verstappen's team were kitted out in 'M4X' merchandise, and the champion himself had a '2024 world champion' cap on.

These weren't the only elements pre-prepared for the championship celebrations it seems, with Verstappen doing his round in the media pen on Dutch television channel ViaPlay whilst drinking a can of Heineken.

The four-time champion claimed that it was his first one, but the Dutchman did admit to Dutch media following the race that he'd drunk: "four beers and two gin and tonics", with plenty more on the way no doubt as his night of celebrations unfolds in Vegas.

To infinity and beyond for RB

With the race in Las Vegas being a showpiece event, many teams and drivers chose to take on a new look heading into the weekend.

One of those teams was Visa Cash App RB, who opted for a new 'glitter' livery that looked incredible under the lights of the street circuit.

However, driver Yuki Tsunoda was not initially a fan, it seems, telling the media that he thought the car and the overall made him look like Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

Tsunoda revealed this after the race, where he also claimed he 'became like buzz' and maximised every lap in Las Vegas, where he finished P9. Naturally, the RB social team mocked up a wonderful image in tribute to this.

Lando Norris congratulates Max Verstappen

Whilst Verstappen will be on a high tonight after wrapping up the title, it will no doubt be a bitter evening for title rival Lando Norris.

Although the McLaren star had a big deficit to make up after the start of the season, Norris proved himself a genuine challenger to the Dutchman as the 2024 season progressed, with the pair having a few heated moments on track during that time, too.

With that said, it was fantastic to see Norris and Verstappen chatting post-race in Vegas, with Norris congratulating the new F1 champion on his accolade.

Both drivers had huge smiles on their faces as they shook hands and shared a warm embrace in the media pen, with it seeming that despite their fierce rivalry this season, their close friendship is still very much intact.

