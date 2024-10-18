F1 Sprint Qualifying Live at the United States Grand Prix
F1 Sprint Qualifying Live at the United States Grand Prix
The Sprint race is back at COTA this weekend, as F1 returns to Texas! Follow the action live on GPFans as qualifying takes place for Saturday's Sprint...
F1 Sprint Qualifying Live! - All the action from Texas
Sort by:
The Constructors' Championship standings
At the moment, McLaren lead the Constructors' Championship with Red Bull close behind.
All eyes will be on the big boys in Austin.
Here are the top five heading into this weekend:
Hello, F1 fans!
Welcome to GPFans' LIVE coverage of the United States Grand Prix weekend, with Sprint Qualifying coming from the Circuit of the Americas in Texas...
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Today
F1 News Today: Red Bull SLAM FIA inconsistencies as MAJOR title battle points changes announced
- 2 hours ago
United States Grand Prix
F1 2024 US Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from COTA
- 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News
FIA statement confirms MAJOR US GP changes
- 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News
Red Bull SLAM FIA in inconsistency plea
- Today 12:56
United States GP Sprint
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: US Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- Today 11:55
Red Bull F1 News
Former Red Bull director issues 'DUMB' defence in Horner discussion
- Today 10:55
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec