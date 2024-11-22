F1 chief slams 'TERRIBLE' Las Vegas Grand Prix track

A Formula 1 chief has slammed the Las Vegas Grand Prix track as ‘terrible’ ahead of this weekend’s race.

The Las Vegas GP has been no stranger to criticism since its return to the calendar was announced, and has caused controversy due to its extortionate ticket prices and its impact on local businesses.

Max Verstappen was an early critic of the race, and last year claimed that it would be ‘99% show’ and ‘1% sporting event’.

Nevertheless, the champion emerged victorious at the inaugural race in 2023, and stands the chance of claiming his fourth consecutive world championship title at the 2024 event this weekend.

Max Verstappen could claim his fourth world title in Las Vegas

Can Las Vegas provide a thrilling race in 2024?

Aston Martin chief reveals Las Vegas GP critique

The 2024 Las Vegas event has barely got underway, but following the first two practice sessions on Thursday, the teams and drivers vocalised their issues with the track.

Due to the cool conditions many drivers, including both Red Bulls of Verstappen and Sergio Perez, struggled with grip.

Furthermore, teams have also complained about the dusty track, with Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack claiming it was in ‘terrible condition’.

Mike Krack slams the Las Vegas GP track

"Two things: first, as you mentioned, the track was in terrible condition. You could see clouds of dust every time," Krack said to the media at the Las Vegas GP.

"Some drivers even said it was like driving in the rain at the start. I think even now, after the second session, we’re not at the level we were last year.

"The track will certainly improve. And yes, it’s cold, which usually benefits us because we’re not very gentle on the tyres.

"That means we can bring them up to temperature quickly, which definitely helped us a bit."

