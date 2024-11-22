F1 chief slams 'TERRIBLE' Las Vegas Grand Prix track
A Formula 1 chief has slammed the Las Vegas Grand Prix track as ‘terrible’ ahead of this weekend’s race.
The Las Vegas GP has been no stranger to criticism since its return to the calendar was announced, and has caused controversy due to its extortionate ticket prices and its impact on local businesses.
Max Verstappen was an early critic of the race, and last year claimed that it would be ‘99% show’ and ‘1% sporting event’.
Nevertheless, the champion emerged victorious at the inaugural race in 2023, and stands the chance of claiming his fourth consecutive world championship title at the 2024 event this weekend.
Aston Martin chief reveals Las Vegas GP critique
The 2024 Las Vegas event has barely got underway, but following the first two practice sessions on Thursday, the teams and drivers vocalised their issues with the track.
Due to the cool conditions many drivers, including both Red Bulls of Verstappen and Sergio Perez, struggled with grip.
Furthermore, teams have also complained about the dusty track, with Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack claiming it was in ‘terrible condition’.
"Two things: first, as you mentioned, the track was in terrible condition. You could see clouds of dust every time," Krack said to the media at the Las Vegas GP.
"Some drivers even said it was like driving in the rain at the start. I think even now, after the second session, we’re not at the level we were last year.
"The track will certainly improve. And yes, it’s cold, which usually benefits us because we’re not very gentle on the tyres.
"That means we can bring them up to temperature quickly, which definitely helped us a bit."
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec