Everything included in MILLION DOLLAR Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is known for its very high ticket prices, but ahead of this year's race, a package costing $1 million has been revealed.

F1 returned to the iconic US city in 2023, with the race along the strip proving to be one of the most highly-anticipated races on the calendar.

There was scepticism surrounding the event initially, however. Prior to the race, for example, fans complained about the extortionate ticket prices, with drivers such as Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo even expressing their concern at the cost of a ticket.

Furthermore, F1 champion Max Verstappen revealed his doubts that the Las Vegas GP would provide enjoyable action, claiming it would favour spectacle over the racing.

In the end, though, despite doubts heading into the grand prix weekend and a cancelled free practice session, the eventual race was heralded as one of the more exciting events of the season.

Las Vegas is set to host the 2024 race on November 23rd

Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket prices

With that said, this year's ticket prices have remained high, and now, in a sensational move, one company have revealed a ticket package that costs a whopping $1 million.

The package is sold by Fontainebleau, the official event partner for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix. But what does it include?

On their website, the package, titled: 'Aston Martin Million Dollar Package' is described in a very exciting way: "Experience Race Week like a VIP with the Aston Martin Million Dollar Package. The pinnacle of luxury, this package puts guests in the driver’s seat to curate their own Race Week adventure while giving them the chance to take home their very own Aston Martin Vanquish, the sensational new halo model from the ultra-luxury British performance car brand."

It is unclear just how many customers will go home with a new Aston Martin, but the package includes a lengthy list of other perks, too, including private round-trip domestic flights for up to six guests, round-trip ground transportation, a five-night stay in a luxurious hotel, six tickets to Fontainebleau's 'Race Club' suite and one VIP table in the DJ booth at LIV Las Vegas.

Max Verstappen can clinch his fourth world championship in Vegas

For $1 million, you get plenty more, too, including a private dinner for six, a $20,000 food and beverage credit, and a $20,000 resort credit.

The package also offers four memberships to the Poodle Room, a private buyout of Lapis Spa and Wellness to be redeemed at a later date, and a complimentary upgrade to Fontainebleau Rewards Royal Tier status.

Thankfully for the general public, not all tickets reach the insane levels of the million-dollar ticket package.

However, the package does highlight the continued glitz and glamour associated with F1 and the race along the iconic strip.

