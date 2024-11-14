Mercedes ‘give up’ on Hamilton after TORRID F1 season
Mercedes ‘give up’ on Hamilton after TORRID F1 season
Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has claimed that Mercedes have 'given up' on Lewis Hamilton, suggesting that the seven-time champion might have also done the same ahead of his move to Ferrari.
Ecclestone believes Hamilton’s quest for an unprecedented eighth world title at Ferrari will fall short, particularly given Ferrari’s loyalty to their star driver, Charles Leclerc.
F1 HEADLINES: Unique Hamilton and Newey offer set as F1 rocked by shock resignation
READ MORE: Key F1 chief RESIGNS in shock exit
Hamilton’s move to Ferrari ends a 10-year stint with Mercedes, a partnership that has brought six of his seven world titles and transformed him into one of the sport’s most decorated drivers.
Will Ferrari favour Leclerc over Hamilton?
However, Ecclestone contends that Ferrari will continue to prioritise Leclerc, their homegrown talent, which could relegate Hamilton to a secondary role within the team.
When asked by the Daily Mail if Hamilton would be able to surpass Michael Schumacher by claiming an eighth world championship with Ferrari, Ecclestone responded: "I believe he won't.
"I don't think it will be easy for Lewis. Especially in that team.
"They will back Charles Leclerc. He's quick and has grown up there. They won't dump him for anyone."
Ecclestone’s comments reflect widespread speculation about how Ferrari will manage the dynamic between Hamilton and Leclerc, who has established himself as a cornerstone of Ferrari’s future.
Having been with a Ferrari academy driver since 2016 and racing for the F1 team since 2019, Leclerc has a close bond with the team and the Tifosi, and his potential as a future world champion remains a top priority for Ferrari’s long-term strategy.
Yet Ecclestone also sees logic in Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes, suggesting that the relationship between Hamilton and his current team had run its course.
"From Lewis' point of view, it may not have been a mistake to join Ferrari. He couldn't exist any longer at Mercedes," Ecclestone said.
"Either he's given up with them, or they have given up on him. They wouldn't do much to keep him, so he is better off going."
With Mercedes trailing Ferrari by 175 points in the constructors' championship, Hamilton's decision to switch to red overalls will play a crucial role in his target of ending his rival Max Verstappen's F1 championship streak.
READ MORE: HUGE Monaco Grand Prix decision made as F1 announce official calendar change
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton ABSENT as Mercedes announce driver release
- 38 minutes ago
STUNNING Vettel comeback compounds F1 champion's misery
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes ‘give up’ on Hamilton after TORRID F1 season
- 2 hours ago
FIA chief ‘FIRED’ as presidential crisis deepens
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Major Hamilton Ferrari update emerges as F1 rocked by SHOCK resignation
- Today 16:35
F1 champion reveals Schumacher HATRED in stunning verdict
- Today 13:59
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec