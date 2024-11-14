Mercedes ‘give up’ on Hamilton after TORRID F1 season

Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has claimed that Mercedes have 'given up' on Lewis Hamilton, suggesting that the seven-time champion might have also done the same ahead of his move to Ferrari.

Ecclestone believes Hamilton’s quest for an unprecedented eighth world title at Ferrari will fall short, particularly given Ferrari’s loyalty to their star driver, Charles Leclerc.

Bernie Ecclestone claims Lewis Hamilton will find life difficult at Ferrari

F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari ends a 10-year stint with Mercedes, a partnership that has brought six of his seven world titles and transformed him into one of the sport’s most decorated drivers.

Will Ferrari favour Leclerc over Hamilton?

However, Ecclestone contends that Ferrari will continue to prioritise Leclerc, their homegrown talent, which could relegate Hamilton to a secondary role within the team.

When asked by the Daily Mail if Hamilton would be able to surpass Michael Schumacher by claiming an eighth world championship with Ferrari, Ecclestone responded: "I believe he won't.

"I don't think it will be easy for Lewis. Especially in that team.

"They will back Charles Leclerc. He's quick and has grown up there. They won't dump him for anyone."

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will be team-mates in 2025

Ecclestone’s comments reflect widespread speculation about how Ferrari will manage the dynamic between Hamilton and Leclerc, who has established himself as a cornerstone of Ferrari’s future.

Having been with a Ferrari academy driver since 2016 and racing for the F1 team since 2019, Leclerc has a close bond with the team and the Tifosi, and his potential as a future world champion remains a top priority for Ferrari’s long-term strategy.

Ecclestone suggests Ferrari was still the right move for Hamilton

Yet Ecclestone also sees logic in Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes, suggesting that the relationship between Hamilton and his current team had run its course.

"From Lewis' point of view, it may not have been a mistake to join Ferrari. He couldn't exist any longer at Mercedes," Ecclestone said.

"Either he's given up with them, or they have given up on him. They wouldn't do much to keep him, so he is better off going."

With Mercedes trailing Ferrari by 175 points in the constructors' championship, Hamilton's decision to switch to red overalls will play a crucial role in his target of ending his rival Max Verstappen's F1 championship streak.

