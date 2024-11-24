Hamilton handed SHOCK result after Las Vegas loss

close global

Lewis Hamilton received a shock result during the Las Vegas Grand Prix after one of his old race cars went under the hammer at an auction.

The seven-time world champion will enter a new phase of his career in 2025, when he leaves Mercedes to join Ferrari.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull boss delivers DAMNING Perez statement as star confirms 2025 switch

F1 RESULTS: Mercedes take STUNNING 1-2 as Verstappen crowned champion at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Hamilton will be chasing down a record breaking eighth world title, after a number of disappointing years with Mercedes have failed to yield a championship bid.

However, in a latest auction in Las Vegas, the sale harked back to Hamilton’s past, as the F1 world prepares for his future.

Lewis Hamilton will chase down an eighth world title at Ferrari
A 2006 McLaren goes under the hammer in Las Vegas

Lewis Hamilton car sells for less than expected

The 2006 McLaren-Mercedes MP4-21, one of the very first cars the champion tested prior to his F1 signing, went on sale in Las Vegas this weekend.

Not only is the MP4-21 associated with the champion, but was also designed under the technical directorship of Adrian Newey in his final season with McLaren.

According to RM Sotheby's, it was the first McLaren model powered by a 'Mercedes-Benz FO108S 2.4-liter naturally aspirated V-8, originally rated to produce 750 hp at a spine-tingling 19,000 rpm'.

The starting price for the MP4-21 was originally reported to be £2,200,000 - £2,700,000 but in a shock result, the F1 car sold for less than the original expected starting price.

Hamilton’s old car sold for $2.5 million dollars, which converted into pounds is just under £2 million at £1,994,812.50.

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 champion penalty verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix incident

