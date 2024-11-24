F1 star issues MAJOR future update as key 'talks' revealed

One Formula 1 star has offered an update on his plans for next season, with his future in the sport currently unclear.

F1 headed to Las Vegas this weekend for the second time of its modern grand prix iteration, with Mercedes star George Russell winning the race and Red Bull ace Max Verstappen securing his fourth world championship with a P5 finish.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull boss delivers DAMNING Perez statement as star confirms 2025 switch

F1 RESULTS: Mercedes take STUNNING 1-2 as Verstappen crowned champion at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Whilst it was an excellent weekend for those drivers, for others, it was a very damaging one, with Williams driver Franco Colapinto immediately coming to mind in that regard.

The Argentine star made a costly error and crashed during qualifying on Friday, causing huge damage to his Williams car for the second successive race in a row, and failed to make up much ground after starting from the pitlane for Saturday's Grand Prix.

There were even doubts that Colapinto might not even make the race after suffering an impact of over 50G during his qualifying incident.

Max Verstappen celebrating title number four in Las Vegas

Williams driver Franco Colapinto

READ MORE: F1 star in BRUTAL X-RATED tirade at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Will Franco Colapinto stay in F1?

Of course, Colapinto's future in the sport is unclear, with the 21-year-old having been a late mid-season replacement for Logan Sargeant after Williams had decided enough was enough following the American's own crash at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Yet, whilst Colapinto has impressed in some races, he has made large and costly errors in others. On top of this, Williams cannot offer him a seat for next year, anyway, given they already have Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon contracted for 2025.

Red Bull have been linked with a swoop for the Argentinian with Sergio Perez's future uncertain given his poor form, although news on that front appears to have gone quiet of late. Meanwhile, Colapinto had previously been a contender for the Sauber/Audi seat, however, that has now been filled by F2 star Gabriel Bortoleto.

Franco Colapinto has been linked with Red Bull

Now, speaking in Vegas, Colapinto revealed he remains unsure of what next year holds for him, confirming that key talks are taking place with Williams chief James Vowles over what 2025 could look like.

He did, however, make it very clear that he is not ready for his F1 journey to be over.

"I really don't know what my future will look like," Colapinto told the media. "My manager is in talks with James [Vowles].

"My goal is of course clear. I didn't come here to do a few races. I came to stay."

READ MORE: F1 star forced into SHOCK retirement at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Related