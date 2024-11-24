F1 team issue health UPDATE on driver at risk of missing Las Vegas Grand Prix

With their driver at risk of missing this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, a Formula 1 team have released a key health update.

The drivers' championship is on the line in the Nevada desert, with Max Verstappen just needing to finish ahead of rival Lando Norris to claim his fourth straight title, while the race will also be key in the constructors' championship.

Franco Colapinto crashed heavily in Q2 on Friday night, leaving his car a wreck for the third time in two race weekends and putting his participation for Saturday's race in doubt.

Williams confirmed after the session that the severity of the Argentine's impact meant that he would need a follow-up evaluation to race, with medical personnel unable to clear him in the hours after the crash.

Franco Colapinto is one of the young stars of F1

Argentine Colapinto crashed twice in Brazil

Will Franco Colapinto race in Las Vegas?

Fortunately for the team and driver alike, a follow-up assessment on Saturday afternoon cleared him to race, with the team working tirelessly to fix his wrecked car – although he will be forced to start from the pit lane.

A Williams statement read: "Following Franco’s incident in Qualifying yesterday, he has undergone a thorough follow-up evaluation from the event medical team today and has been cleared to race in this evening’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Franco’s health is our main priority, and we are relieved that he is well enough to race following such a significant incident. We thank the medical staff for prioritising Franco’s health and wellbeing and for the excellent care he received.

"We are extremely thankful to our incredible garage team for their hard work overnight to repair Franco’s car and our fans and partners for their continued support. We have taken the opportunity to make some set-up changes during the repair and, as a result, Franco will start the race from the pitlane."

