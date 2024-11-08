Red Bull told 2025 signing will 'DESTROY' F1 star

A respected Formula 1 pundit has warned that a move to Red Bull could 'destroy' one young driver should he sign for the team next season.

The defending constructors' champions have endured a challenging campaign to date, with both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez struggling to hit top form in recent months.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren issue OFFICIAL driver exit statement as Red Bull announce new signing

READ MORE: Williams issue official statement over Sainz to Red Bull transfer

Verstappen got back to winning ways at last weekend's Brazil Grand Prix after a 10-race run without a victory, a result which should be enough to secure a fourth consecutive world drivers' title given there are just three races remaining this year.

The picture appears far bleaker for his team-mate though, who currently sits eighth in the standings having collected just 48 points from his last 15 outings.

Sergio Perez is under extreme pressure to hold on to his Red Bull seat

Christian Horner may be forced to make a change for next season

Who's in the frame for Perez's seat?

The Mexican has been backed by team boss Christian Horner throughout his miserable run, but patience is wearing thin as the season nears its conclusion.

Despite agreeing a new deal with the team earlier this year, Perez's future remains far from certain, with a number of drivers linked with taking his spot in 2025.

Visa Cash App RB duo Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson are in the frame, while Williams rookie Franco Colapinto has also been touted as a potential option.

The Argentine has impressed since taking over from Logan Sargeant in August, but with Carlos Sainz set to arrive after sealing a move from Ferrari, he will be without a spot on the grid.

Franco Colapinto has impressed at Williams in recent months

READ MORE: Hamilton, Verstappen & F1 stars call out FIA in JAW-DROPPING announcement

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, pundit and former racer Karun Chandhok has insisted it would be a huge mistake to join Red Bull at this stage of his career, and one which could have long-lasting ramifications if it didn't work out.

“I think it would be a mistake to put him in a Red Bull, I think it’s too early," he said.

"If they were talking about putting him in an RB I think that would be a good sensible choice and a career progression for him. I think if they put him in a Red Bull alongside Max it could destroy him, it’ll be too soon.

“Their best option is if Checo [Perez] improves and stays there then they don’t have to do anything and they can stay status quo. But if that improvement’s not coming maybe they’re going to put Liam Lawson in and put Franco in there [at RB]."

READ MORE: F1 stars FINED over $370K after Brazilian GP

Related