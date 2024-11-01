F1 star handed RARE HONOUR as future decision looms

close global

A Formula 1 star has been snapped up for a new role, amid speculation surrounding his future beyond the end of this season.

Many drivers' futures are still undecided just four months out from the start of the new season, with Sauber duo Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu none the wiser as to where their futures lie, and the likes of Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson's positions also up in the air.

Williams star Franco Colapinto is also set to be displaced at the end of this season, due to the incoming arrival of Carlos Sainz at the Grove-based outfit.

Colapinto replaced Logan Sargeant earlier in the season, and has performed impressively, with the 21-year-old competing with team-mate Alex Albon in qualifying, and achieving his first points-scoring finish in the sport.

Franco Colapinto has become a huge hit on the F1 grid
Franco Colapinto's influence in Argentina is growing

Colapinto's Argentinian influence

Colapinto has become a huge star in Argentina, with Argentinian rapper Duki saying on the grid at the Brazilian GP that his influence is similar to that of football legend Lionel Messi.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to VCARB at the end of this season, as well as Sauber, although Colapinto has already admitted that it is likely he will not be on the grid for 2025.

With his talent clear to see, there have been some rumours that Red Bull may try and snap him up to sit alongside Yuki Tsunoda at VCARB, if Lawson gets promoted up to the main Red Bull team, with the decision seemingly residing in Colapinto's hands as to whether to stay at Williams or not.

Now, it appears Colapinto has a new off-track role, with the Argentinian posting on his Instagram account that he has become a "Model for a little while."

The F1 star has been confirmed to be the cover star of the latest edition of Forbes Argentina, with an exclusive interview coming soon.

F1 Standings

