Audi F1 target drops BOMBSHELL over team's driver lineup

Valtteri Bottas has dropped a huge hint as to who might be completing Audi's F1 driver line-up in the 2025 Formula 1 season and beyond.

Sauber, soon to become Audi, have yet to make a decision on their second driver for next season, with just six races left of the 2024 campaign.

Nico Hulkenberg has already signed with the team, and will be suiting up in the 2025 season, and will stick around to oversee the transition into Audi.

Sauber remain the only team on the F1 grid yet to decide on their line-up for next year but the existing drivers, Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, will fight to join Hulkenberg.

Current Williams star Franco Colapinto, who will be forced to vacate his seat for Carlos Sainz in 2025, has also been tipped to join after impressing on his F1 debut.

However, in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Bottas hinted that he is the man to continue with the team, admitting that he doesn't have a plan B.

The Finn said: "Not yet. I think I can still concentrate on plan A. I always stay positive and hope that it works out. I don't have any alternatives in mind yet and hope that I don't need them."

When asked how he felt about teaming up with Hulkenberg, which would make them the oldest pairing in F1, Bottas seemed to welcome the idea.

"I know Nico well," he added. "He's been with us for a while. We often meet on our travels. He also lives in Monaco. I think we would make a good driver duo.

"In my opinion, the team needs experience in general now, and that obviously means two experienced drivers. So that would be a good fit."

