close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Audi F1 target drops BOMBSHELL over team's driver lineup

Audi F1 target drops BOMBSHELL over team's driver lineup

Audi F1 target drops BOMBSHELL over team's driver lineup

Audi F1 target drops BOMBSHELL over team's driver lineup

Valtteri Bottas has dropped a huge hint as to who might be completing Audi's F1 driver line-up in the 2025 Formula 1 season and beyond.

Sauber, soon to become Audi, have yet to make a decision on their second driver for next season, with just six races left of the 2024 campaign.

F1 HEADLINES: Geri Horner makes solo announcement as Red Bull chief in bizarre RANT

READ MORE: Horner DESPERATE in Perez replacement search

Nico Hulkenberg has already signed with the team, and will be suiting up in the 2025 season, and will stick around to oversee the transition into Audi.

Sauber remain the only team on the F1 grid yet to decide on their line-up for next year but the existing drivers, Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, will fight to join Hulkenberg.

Nico Hulkenberg will drive for Sauber in 2025
Valtteri Bottas has dropped a hint on his future

Bottas drops hint at Audi F1 line-up

Current Williams star Franco Colapinto, who will be forced to vacate his seat for Carlos Sainz in 2025, has also been tipped to join after impressing on his F1 debut.

However, in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Bottas hinted that he is the man to continue with the team, admitting that he doesn't have a plan B.

The Finn said: "Not yet. I think I can still concentrate on plan A. I always stay positive and hope that it works out. I don't have any alternatives in mind yet and hope that I don't need them."

When asked how he felt about teaming up with Hulkenberg, which would make them the oldest pairing in F1, Bottas seemed to welcome the idea.

"I know Nico well," he added. "He's been with us for a while. We often meet on our travels. He also lives in Monaco. I think we would make a good driver duo.

"In my opinion, the team needs experience in general now, and that obviously means two experienced drivers. So that would be a good fit."

READ MORE: Radical McLaren F1 changes REVEALED ahead of US Grand Prix

Related

F1 Audi Nico Hulkenberg Sauber Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu
Audi boss reveals CONTROVERSIAL driver in frame for 2025 F1 seat
Audi F1

Audi boss reveals CONTROVERSIAL driver in frame for 2025 F1 seat

  • Yesterday 09:12
Audi chief REVEALS preferred choice for 2025 lineup
Audi F1

Audi chief REVEALS preferred choice for 2025 lineup

  • October 12, 2024 19:57

Latest News

United States Grand Prix

Ricciardo F1 exit to hand Hamilton MAJOR boost at US Grand Prix

  • 37 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton issues SOLO Austin announcement

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Audi F1 target drops BOMBSHELL over team's driver lineup

  • 2 hours ago
Hamilton vs Verstappen

Verstappen facing Hamilton DOUBLE blow at US Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull

Horner DESPERATE in Perez replacement search

  • Today 17:58
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Geri Horner makes solo announcement as Red Bull chief in bizarre RANT

  • Today 15:59
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x