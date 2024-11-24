close global

Hamilton and Verstappen hit with DELETED laps at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been hit with deleted lap times at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was crowned the 2024 Formula 1 world champion on Saturday night, and joined the likes of Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel on four F1 titles.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull boss delivers DAMNING Perez statement as star confirms 2025 switch

F1 RESULTS: Mercedes take STUNNING 1-2 as Verstappen crowned champion at Las Vegas Grand Prix

However, Verstappen only finished the race in P5, but was awarded the championship after Lando Norris finished behind him in P6.

The glory in Las Vegas also belonged to Mercedes, where George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a 1-2 for the team following a period of difficult races for the team.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull celebrated their fourth world title together in Las Vegas
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished 1-2 in Las Vegas

FIA confirm deleted lap times at Las Vegas GP

Despite Hamilton and Verstappen’s achievements in Las Vegas, they did not escape scrutiny from the FIA.

The champions were both hit with deleted lap times, after they left the track at Turn 8.

Alongside the pair, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were also slammed with deleted lap times at Turns 8 and 17, but all drivers escaped a penalty and their results from the Las Vegas GP remain.

Following Verstappen’s fourth world title in Las Vegas, both him and Hamilton now have 11 world titles between them, but the Brit will be hoping to take the fight to his rival when he joins Ferrari in 2025.

No Turn Car Driver Competitor Time of Day Lap Time
1 8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 22:20:07 OUT LAP
2 8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Formula 1 Team 22:21:33 OUT LAP
3 8 27 Nico Hulkenberg MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 22:28:12 OUT LAP
4 8 1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 22:45:49 1:38.362
5 17 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 22:48:32 1:41:611
6 17 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 22:48:32 NEXT LAP
7 8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 23:08:14 1:38.027
8 8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 23:15:59 1:37.086
9 8 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 23:24:59 1:37.218

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel Las Vegas Grand Prix Alain Prost
