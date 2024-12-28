close global

There was a clear winner who the best Formula 1 driver was during the 2024 season, with Max Verstappen storming to an impressive fourth world championship.

It seems foolish then to have a vote for the best driver when a world champion was crowned despite only driving the third best car on the grid - but what about the drivers who fell short in their championship challenge this year?

GPFans is currently in the process of going through our off-season awards as voted by you, and here is the first category you can vote in with our best non-champion driver.

Assessing the candidates...

We have nailed a short list down to just six drivers to pick from and the criteria is a unique one in that a driver in question must have won at least one grand prix this season.

That means you can have your pick between both McLaren drivers, with Lando Norris eventually claiming the runners-up spot in the title battle following four victories while his team-mate Oscar Piastri showed bursts of speed with two wins.

Lewis Hamilton ended his winless streak that had stretched back to the 2021 season after triumphs in Britain and Belgium, but he was still beaten by Mercedes team-mate George Russell in the world championship.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc continued to shine for Ferrari with stunning wins in Monaco and Italy as well as the United States, and his team-mate Carlos Sainz also left questions over the Maranello outfit's call to replace him from 2025 with Hamilton by winning in Australia and Mexico. But who will you vote for? Have your say below...

Who was the best non-champion driver in 2024?

