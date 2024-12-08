F1 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Lando Norris will start on pole position for the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the final race of the season.
F1 heads to the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend for the 24th and final round of the 2024 season, with the constructors' championship battle between McLaren and Ferrari going down to the wire.
Ferrari sit 21 points behind McLaren heading into the season-ending race, while positions further down the constructors' championship standings are also still to be decided.
Of course, Max Verstappen has already wrapped up the drivers' championship, his fourth consecutive title being confirmed at the Las Vegas GP despite a fierce battle with Lando Norris.
However, the Dutchman will only start fifth for the Abu Dhabi GP, with Norris getting the better of his rivals and claiming pole position ahead of his team-mate, in a brilliant result for McLaren.
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 starting grid
1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:22.595sec
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.209s
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.229s
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.350s
5. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.389s
6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.537s
7. *Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.291s
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.601s
9. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.609s
10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.669s
11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
12. Liam Lawson [VCARB]
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
15. Alex Albon [Williams]
16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
17. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
18. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
19. Jack Doohan [Alpine]
20. **Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
* - Nico Hulkenberg was given a three-place grid penalty for overtaking at the pit exit during qualifying.
** - Charles Leclerc was handed a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding the allowed allocation of energy store components.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Race - Sunday, December 8, 2024
The race in Abu Dhabi kicks off today, Sunday, December 8, at 5pm local time.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below!
Local time (GST): 5pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 2pm Sunday
United Kingdom (GMT): 1pm Sunday
United States (EST): 8am Sunday
United States (CST): 7am Sunday
United States (PST): 5am Sunday
