close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ferrari F1 star to start LAST at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after double disaster

Ferrari F1 star to start LAST at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after double disaster

Ferrari F1 star to start LAST at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after double disaster

Ferrari F1 star to start LAST at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after double disaster

Charles Leclerc will start the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last after the Ferrari F1 star suffered a double disaster.

The Monegasque driver originally went quickest at the end of Q2, however Leclerc had his lap time deleted after he exceeded track limits at Turn 1.

F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton OUT in shock early exit as Red Bull star has decision overturned at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying delayed after freak accident

While Leclerc finished the session P14, a 10-place grid penalty for changing his battery pack means he will start in last place for Sunday's race.

The penalty decision has delivered a major blow to Ferrari, as they hoped to snatch the constructors' crown from McLaren.

Charles Leclerc has had a nightmare weekend in Abu Dhabi

Are Ferrari out of the constructors' battle?

Only 21 points separate the legendary teams, however with Carlos Sainz the solitary Ferrari in the top 10, the Scuderia's chances now appear slim.

The last time Ferrari won the constructors' title was in 2008, and McLaren's last victory stretches all the way back to 1998.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the front row in Abu Dhabi, and Sainz finished just behind in P3, as McLaren hold the advantage heading into Sunday's race.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marks Sainz's last race with Ferrari, and will have both McLarens in his sights to chase down one final victory.

READ MORE: Hamilton ROCKED by bizarre issue in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix nightmare

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari FIA Charles Leclerc Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
FIA announce LATE investigation for F1 star at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

FIA announce LATE investigation for F1 star at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton OUT in shock early exit as Red Bull star has decision overturned at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton OUT in shock early exit as Red Bull star has decision overturned at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago

Latest News

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton OUT in shock early exit as Red Bull star has decision overturned at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 star issues MAJOR health update after FIA penalty at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 35 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

FIA announce LATE investigation for F1 star at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying

Ferrari F1 star to start LAST at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after double disaster

  • 2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying delayed after freak accident

  • 2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Hamilton ROCKED by bizarre issue in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix nightmare

  • 2 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Drivers 2024

Full drivers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x