Ferrari F1 star to start LAST at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after double disaster

Charles Leclerc will start the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last after the Ferrari F1 star suffered a double disaster.

The Monegasque driver originally went quickest at the end of Q2, however Leclerc had his lap time deleted after he exceeded track limits at Turn 1.

While Leclerc finished the session P14, a 10-place grid penalty for changing his battery pack means he will start in last place for Sunday's race.

The penalty decision has delivered a major blow to Ferrari, as they hoped to snatch the constructors' crown from McLaren.

Charles Leclerc has had a nightmare weekend in Abu Dhabi

Are Ferrari out of the constructors' battle?

Only 21 points separate the legendary teams, however with Carlos Sainz the solitary Ferrari in the top 10, the Scuderia's chances now appear slim.

The last time Ferrari won the constructors' title was in 2008, and McLaren's last victory stretches all the way back to 1998.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the front row in Abu Dhabi, and Sainz finished just behind in P3, as McLaren hold the advantage heading into Sunday's race.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marks Sainz's last race with Ferrari, and will have both McLarens in his sights to chase down one final victory.

