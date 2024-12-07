FIA announce LATE investigation for F1 star at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
FIA announce LATE investigation for F1 star at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The FIA have announced a late investigation for an F1 star after qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
McLaren secured a front row lock-out for Sunday's race at Yas Marina, ahead of constructors' title rivals Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz setting the third fastest time.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Hamilton verdict as MAJOR absence confirmed at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton OUT in shock early exit as Red Bull star has decision overturned at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc was relegated to P20 on the grid after his lap time was deleted, and a 10-place grid penalty was applied.
Lewis Hamilton also endured a woeful final qualifying session with Mercedes in Abu Dhabi, where the champion hit a bollard and exited in Q1.
Nico Hulkenberg under investigation at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
However, one F1 star who enjoyed a spectacular result in qualifying was Nico Hulkenberg.
The German will compete in his final race for Haas on Sunday, as he prepares to move to Sauber for 2025.
Hulkenberg secured a sensational P4 result in qualifying, but the stewards could deliver a major blow to the star.
The 37-year-old has been placed under investigation for overtaking in the pit exit road, which is an alleged breach of Article 12.2.1 i) of the Sporting Regulations.
READ MORE: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying delayed after freak accident
Haas are currently embroiled in a battle with Alpine and RB for sixth in the constructors' championship, with their fourth place grid position offering a major boost to the American team.
However, Hulkenberg will have Max Verstappen behind him on the grid, which could leave the Haas vulnerable on the opening lap of the grand prix.
READ MORE: Hamilton ROCKED by bizarre issue in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix nightmare
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton OUT in shock early exit as Red Bull star has decision overturned at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari F1 star issues MAJOR health update after FIA penalty at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 35 minutes ago
FIA announce LATE investigation for F1 star at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari F1 star to start LAST at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after double disaster
- 2 hours ago
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying delayed after freak accident
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton ROCKED by bizarre issue in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix nightmare
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec