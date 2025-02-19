Lewis Hamilton duet teased as Ferrari star drops major update on venture away from F1

A Ferrari star has dropped a stunning new release, prompting thoughts about a potential collaboration with new Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton has joined the team on a multi-year contract from 2025, as he goes in search of a so-far elusive eighth world championship title before his career comes to an end.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner HUMILIATED at London launch as Hamilton delivers incredible snub

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton relationship update issued in Wolff MARRIAGE assessment

In 12 trophy-laden seasons with Mercedes, Hamilton secured 84 grand prix victories, and helped the team to eight consecutive constructors' titles between 2014-2021 while also sealing six of his seven drivers' championships.

Now, however, the 40-year-old is set for a new challenge, and has already made his debut with the Maranello outfit in a series of tests.

Lewis Hamilton is officially a Ferrari driver

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are now team-mates

The highly anticipated 2025 Ferrari Formula 1 merch is available to buy right now.

Leclerc issues major new release

At Ferrari, Hamilton will be partnered by the supremely talented Charles Leclerc, as the team go in search of their first world championship title of any kind since 2008.

Leclerc has been with Ferrari since 2019, becoming a strong favourite among the Tifosi, who have adored their man since his home victory at the 2019 Italian Grand Prix.

The Monegasque's career on-track has been full of inconsistencies, with only eight career victories being racked up, despite a stellar qualifying record that has seen him claim 26 pole positions.

However, there are many more strings to Leclerc's bow that have helped him to become a much-loved member of the F1 paddock, with the 27-year-old also being a talented musician.

READ MORE: Ferrari unveil NEW 2025 car ahead of Hamilton debut

Charles Leclerc is a talented piano player

Leclerc has released several pieces of music in recent years, with the Monegasque star being a brilliantly talented piano player. His tracks MON23, MIA23 and AUS23 were an expression of his feelings during those three particular race weekends.

Now, Leclerc has revealed the release of some new music, with the Ferrari driver taking to Instagram to let fans know that two new tracks, MC24 and SIN24, are available to be streamed.

Leclerc's new team-mate Hamilton is also known to be a huge music fan, and has expressed a desire to one day take a more serious foray into the world of music.

Fans on Instagram were getting excited about the tantalising prospect of a musical duet between the new Ferrari team-mates, with one user saying: "@lewishamilton we finally getting that piano vocal duet?"

Another fan suggested: "You, Lewis & Liam should collab," while one commenter got excited about the potential of a live performance for the Monegasque driver: "Charles we need that live performance asap."