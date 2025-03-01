Red Bull star confirms shock SPLIT as new partner revealed

A Red Bull Formula 1 star has confirmed their shock split whilst unveiling a new partnership for the 2025 season.

The Milton-Keynes-based outfit welcomed Liam Lawson to their driver lineup alongside Max Verstappen in 2025, denying Racing Bulls star Yuki Tsunoda the promotion.

Tsunoda will compete in his fifth season with Red Bull’s sister team in 2025, and has been unable to earn a spot at the main team, despite beating team-mates such as Nyck de Vries and Daniel Ricciardo comprehensively.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has also placed Tsunoda’s Red Bull future into doubt, after he claimed he ‘could not always be the bridesmaid’, in a discussion about the Japanese driver’s future with the team.

Liam Lawson races alongside Max Verstappen in 2025

Yuki Tsunoda missed out on the Red Bull promotion

Will Tsunoda ever receive Red Bull promotion?

Tsunoda has since revealed he does not feel any anger towards the team for overlooking him, and has instead focused on assembling the right team around him in 2025.

Tsunoda has confirmed that he split with former managers Mario Miyakawa and Luis Alvarez in December 2024, and instead will form a new partnership and be managed by Diego Menchaca, who will also work with F3’s Noah Stromsted.

"I am not working [with] Mario anymore, and Luis as well," Tsunoda said to Autosport. "I'm really happy with Diego.

“He's motivated, definitely. Once we decided to work together, he immediately went to Helmut's [Marko, Red Bull advisor] office to build a relationship. That kind of effort, I really appreciate - and obviously, Helmut did too.

"They already have a good relationship, which is a good start. But in the end, the most important thing is to perform on track, which will make Diego’s life easier."

