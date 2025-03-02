Lewis Hamilton reveals RETIREMENT plans in Roscoe admission

Lewis Hamilton has recently unveiled his Formula 1 retirement plans, which also feature his adorable pet dog Roscoe.

Whilst Hamilton has recently stated that he could carry on racing until he is 50, the day will eventually arrive when the seven-time world champion has to hang up his racesuit.

The British driver has plenty of interests to keep him occupied when he retires from racing, whether that is directing his own fashion line or further work in film and music, Hamilton is a man of many talents.

However, it seems that the 40-year-old has a very simple wish he wants to fulfil when he retires from F1, and it involves his closest friend - his dog Roscoe Hamilton.

Roscoe Hamilton has been alongside the champion since 2013

Lewis Hamilton will hope to revive his career at Ferrari

What are Hamilton’s retirement plans after F1?

The bulldog has frequented the paddock alongside Hamilton since 2013, and was usually joined by his sister Coco, who sadly passed away in 2020.

Roscoe is yet to be spotted in the Ferrari garage with Hamilton, but will have canine company this year in the form of Charles Leclerc’s dog, Leo.

Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari has seen unprecedented levels of media and fan attention, with the Tifosi flocking to witness his first days in red at the team's base in Maranello.

Speaking to Time Magazine about his first Ferrari memories, Hamilton recalled watching Ferris Bueller’s Day Off which featured the iconic 1961 250 GT California Spyder.

Hamilton revealed to this day it was still his favourite Ferrari car, and even discussed his dream of driving the car during his retirement, alongside Roscoe of course.

"That’s the ultimate retirement car," he lamented. "I can just see myself with Roscoe, him with a scarf and goggles in the seat next to me, driving down the PCH (Pacific Coast Highway).

