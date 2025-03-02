Lewis Hamilton announces NEW chapter in Cullen relationship

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out about Angela Cullen’s return to his team for 2025, and has announced a new chapter in their Formula 1 relationship.

Cullen worked alongside Hamilton as his physio from 2016 onwards, overseeing four of the champion's world titles at Mercedes as not only his trainer, but also his friend and confidante.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner in X-RATED rant as Wolff endorsed to replace controversial FIA president

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals influential role in new F1 rule CHANGE

However, the 50-year-old announced in 2023 that she would no longer be working alongside Hamilton, and took some time off from motorsport where she embarked on a series of solo adventures.

It was not long before Cullen returned to racing, and worked with fellow Kiwi and IndyCar racer Marcus Armstrong throughout the 2024 season, aiding him to some of his career best finishes in the series, including a third-place finish in Detroit.

Angela Cullen left F1 and Lewis Hamilton in 2023

Angela Cullen has returned to Lewis Hamilton's side at Ferrari

Why has Cullen returned to work with Hamilton?

Following Hamilton’s arrival in Maranello, it was reported that Cullen was also at Ferrari’s base and that she had re-joined the British driver’s team.

Cullen’s reunion with Hamilton was confirmed by her appearance in Ferrari red at pre-season testing in Bahrain, and Hamilton has since broken his silence on her return to F1.

"It’s always important to have a good foundation of people around you," he said to Sky Sports F1 in Bahrain.

"I’ve generally had a very good base for many, many years. So, I still have all the team that I had last year, but I’ve brought Ange in on top of that.

READ MORE: F1 team principal REPLACED as health update issued

Lewis Hamilton opens up about Angela Cullen's return

"We have a great relationship, me and Ange. We’ve known each other for a long, long time, we’ve gone through a lot together, and she took a couple of years out and she spent time with her family, discovering the world.

"And asking her to come and start this new chapter with me, and her accepting it, was really exciting, and we’ve been having a blast. This past month together has been really awesome."

READ MORE: Wolff calls for F1 BAN after Verstappen swearing controversy