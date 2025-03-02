Lewis Hamilton MANIA gains Vettel praise as HUGE Ferrari event unveiled

Excitement over Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari has not died down, with the champion expected to appear at a major Formula 1 event in Milan on March 6.

Hamilton’s arrival in Maranello during the winter break was witnessed by hundreds of the Tifosi, who all gathered to catch a glimpse of the champion in red and his first laps with Ferrari.

Since then, the 40-year-old has embarked upon numerous tests with his new team, and gathered crucial experience in the SF-25 during pre-season testing in Bahrain.

With two weeks to go until lights out at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16, Ferrari continue to showcase their new lineup with a special event hosted in Milan before the 2025 season gets properly underway.

Lewis Hamilton has finished testing in Bahrain

Hamilton mania swept through Maranello in the winter

Hamilton and Leclerc to attend Ferrari event in Milan

According to AutoRacer, the Piazza Castello in Milan will host an exclusive event on Thursday March 6 at 4pm, where Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc, alongside Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, will take to the stage to greet fans.

Adding to the excitement, there will also be a street demo, where the single-seater Ferrari will be driven in front of F1 fans, with 'Hamilton mania’ once again promised in Milan.

"There will be a big event in Milan and it will be very nice," Leclerc told media at pre-season testing regarding the event, going on to praise Hamilton for his impact on the fans, in a Sebastian Vettel comparison: "The last time I took part in something so important in Milan was in 2019 in Piazza Duomo with Vettel, it was impressive.

"I'm sure it will be just as impressive this year, I can't wait. Beyond the event, we will have many laps to do on the simulator trying to work on the details that could make the difference in Melbourne: now we know what the sensations are in reality and we will be able to make correlations with those we have on the simulator to work on the details."

